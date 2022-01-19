WA grain growers are being urged to survey their properties for a destructive weed costing the industry millions.

Summer is the ‘optimum time’ to look for skeleton weed on WA farms, to ensure the declared pest hailing from southern Europe, the Mediterranean and south-west Asia is stopped in its tracks.

It comes as the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development embarks on its Summer Searching Program, which this year will cover more than 400,000ha.

The yellow flowering plant with leafless stems which give it its ‘skeletal’ appearance, can wreak havoc on properties, reducing crop yields and its deep tap root causing issues during harvest time.

Modelling indicates the economic impact on WA would be $6.5 million each year if unmanaged and $5.3m when managed.

Acting DPIRD project manager Paul Manera said it was important to check and recheck paddocks for the long-lived perennial.

“Skeleton weed is a particularly vigorous plant, which can grow up to 20cm a week and can set seed within days of flowering — producing even more plants,” he said.

“Landholders who have paddocks that have been infested with skeleton weed in the past, particularly, are urged to continue monitoring them, preferably monthly, throughout summer and autumn and to treat any infestations as soon as possible.”

Together with seven Local Action Groups, DPIRD’s targeted surveillance will cover 200 properties using vehicle searching and drones.

“This year’s program is encountering typical conditions and sightings,” Mr Manera said.

“The season so far has had some slight delays, due to the size of harvest this year, however, we are now tracking towards meeting our targets.”

The activities are funded by growers through the Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme.

Suspect plants should be reported using the MyPestGuide Reporter app or to DPIRD’s Pest and Disease Information Service on (08) 9368 3080 or padis@dpird.wa.gov.au, including photographs and location details.

If confirmed to be skeleton weed, DPIRD staff will provide assistance and ongoing support until it is eradicated from the property.