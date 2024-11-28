Seventy students from three WA agriculture colleges have put their creative thinking skills to the test in a bid to solve major farming challenges posed by climate change. The 2024 Climate-Smart Innovation Challenge had youngsters studying in Denmark, Cunderdin and Harvey tackle issues ranging from reversing desertification and improving soil health to enhancing water management and reducing methane emissions. WA College of Agriculture — Harvey teacher Patrick Swallow integrated the challenge as part of the Certificate III in Agriculture program for the school’s Year 12 students. He said they gained valuable insights into sustainable practices in agriculture, fostering a deeper understanding of the environmental impacts of farming. “They have also developed critical thinking skills related to sustainable innovation, which they can apply to their future careers in the agricultural sector,” Mr Swallow said. Led by the South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub, the challenge inspires youngsters to use cutting-edge research to develop innovative solutions to the demands of farming in a hotter, drier climate. Cunderdin teacher Kate Strong said it had a “transformative impact” on her students and expanded their understanding of the broader impacts of climate change on agriculture. “They drew inspiration from local and international strategies to create unique solutions, integrating these insights into their coursework for systems ecology and sustainability,” she said. For Denmark teacher Brenton Stone, the challenge “perfectly complemented” the Year 12 ATAR plant production systems curriculum. “It encouraged students to independently tackle real-world problems and consider the adoption of innovative farming solutions in their local context,” he said. SW WA Hub knowledge broker Tanya Kilminster said it was inspiring to see young minds “tackle complex problems with creativity and determination”. “The challenge has demonstrated that the next generation of agricultural leaders is already thinking critically about sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change,” she said. The SW WA Hub is led by the Grower Group Alliance with funding from the Federal Government’s Future Drought Fund.