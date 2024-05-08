The first cold front of the season has provided some much-needed reprieve for farmers, and while it may not have offset the record dry spells producers are grappling with, the rain has sown the seeds of optimism for those who had a good shower. The storms began to steer through the Wheatbelt and South West by April 30, with rainfall continuing through the week for many areas and wrapping up on May 5. The Bureau of Meteorology declared severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the Central West, Lower West, Central Wheatbelt and Gascoyne region during the weather event. South Western farmers had a good drenching across the board, with Harvey recording 71.8mm, and Scott River recording the lowest rainfall in the region with 18.2mm. Wheatbelt producers got a mixed bag, with rainfall totals ranging from 3mm (Moorine Rock) to 46mm (New Norcia) across the area. Mid West farmers missed out on the bulk of the rain. Perenjori recorded the highest rainfall in the region at 22.6mm. The rain band continued to move down to Esperance, but not much was left by the time the system had come further south, with Munglinup only getting 8.6mm. West Manjimup horticulturalist Jamie Nicolaou said he tipped a total of 38mm from his rain gauges since the rain started. Mr Nicolaou, who grows avocados and runs cattle, said he had “very steady rain” on his property, and sun clovers had already started to germinate in paddocks within 15 hours of the showers coming down. “Pretty much everything soaked in without running off,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for more perfect conditions.” Mr Nicolaou said he was happy with the rainfall, but “frustrated” that good rains were not consistent across the State. “You just want everyone to get their fair share so everyone’s successful in the season,” he said. East Gnowangerup farmer Steven Stutley said while it was “awesome” to see the clouds roll over and get a smell of the rain, it was not as much as what they hoped for, and his farm only recorded a total of eight to 10mm on the rain gauge. “It (was) a bit light on,” he said. “It still looks like a desert. It’s very, very dry here.” Mr Stutley is running 500 head of sheep on his property — a major drop from the 1800-2000 sheep on the farm in 2018 and 2019. Mr Stutley said he still has feed on his property, but water in the dams were starting to get “pretty low” and if the farm did not get any decent rainfall in the next couple of months, he was worried circumstances might get “serious.” “This year’s been such a long dry, it’s put even more pressure on everybody,” he said. “Something was telling me in the back of my mind it was going to be a very hard year for sheep with the moratorium, the (uncertainty) for what was happening with the live trade and not getting any answers from the Government.” Marie O’Dea, who farms in Carbarup, said her property received 26.2mm over the course of the rainfall, which has seen pastures bounce back. She said this was more than the total amount received up until the end of April this year, with 19.5mm falling between January 1 and April 30. “We can now see a green tinge in our Kikuyu pasture, usually our pastures are fine here as we are a much milder climate, but this year there has been hardly any summer rain,” Mrs O’Dea said. Mrs O’Dea said they were carrying more stock than they normally would because of the uncertainty in the WA sheep market, with 200 July drop lambs still on the property. “Normally we only retain our replacement ewe lambs and have moved our wethers on by December,” she said. “There has been no market for finishing lambs, these lambs have now been weighed twice in preparation for sale.” Mrs O’Dea said the rain was a positive start to May and had improved spirits on the farm, with a stock agent coming to look at their lambs. Julian McGill tipped a total of 12mm from his rain gauge on his Bolgart farm. He said the previous week’s rain had now met up with subsoil moisture present from the 55mm of rain they had received in February. “We are now full swing into our canola program,” Mr McGill said. “The forecast is for another 3-7 mm on Friday so if this eventuates it will be looking really good.” Mr McGill said they were planting less canola this year mostly based on rotation. Arthur River grain and sheep producer Lucy Hall said they received 25mm over the past week and already a green tinge was appearing on the property. She said the rain had brought much relief and had come just in time with their cropping and pasture program. “Without (the previous) week’s rain, we were considering changing things,” Mrs Hall said. “The rain means we won’t need to now and our sheep will be in much better condition.” Mrs Hall said they were still feeding lambs in a containment feeding area, where they will stay while pasture establishes itself. She said they were committed to sticking with sheep as part of their mixed farming program and were hopeful the market would pick up with the recent rain. “We won’t get out of sheep, they are part of our rotation and weed management program,” Mrs Hall said. “Our country is not suitable for total cropping.” Mrs Hall said their seeding program for 2024 was well under way and they had finished putting in pasture, canola and lupins and were now moving onto barley, which made up 53 per cent of their cropping program. WA rainfall totals April 30 - March 6 Mid West Binnu: 6.4mm Canna East: 9mm Latham: 15.8mm Mingenew: 1.2mm Morawa: 12.8mm Perenjori: 22.6mm Yuna: 5.6mm Wheatbelt Corrigin: 14.8mm Hyden: 22.8mm Kalannie: 9.9mm Marradong: 43.7mm Meckering: 11.5mm Moorine Rock: 3mm Mount Walker: 14.7mm New Norcia: 46mm Pingelly: 6.40mm Quairading: 13.2mm Wongan Hills: 27.8mm Great Southern Denmark: 38.8mm Lake King: 9.6mm Newdegate: 10.2mm Nyabing: 14.4mm Pingrup: 15.6mm Wellstead: 19.6mm Williams: 30.2mm South West Cordering: 24.6mm Dardanup: 49.2mm Dinninup: 22.2mm Harvey: 71.8mm Karridale: 24.4mm Margaret River: 37.6mm Nannup: 37.7mm Northcliffe: 30mm Scott River: 18.2mm Vasse: 33.6mm Yanmah: 37.8mm Esperance Mount Howick: 3.6mm Munglinup: 8.6mm Salmon Gums: 5.8mm