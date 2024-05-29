Dairy producers looking at investing in contained housing and total mixed ration dairy production are being urged to check out Dairy Australia’s Farm System Evaluator tool. Speaking at the WA Dairy Innovation Day at Brunswick Junction this month, Dairy Australia feeding and farm system lead Karen Romano said the organisation created the tool to help producers better understand their decision-making process. “Contained housing options require a significant change and investment in the way a dairy is operated,” she said. “On average we are talking about a $10,000 investment per cow, so over a 2000 head dairy you need confidence in the decision-making process. “Once the concrete is poured and shed is constructed it is very hard to move.” She said the tool allowed in-depth planning for dairy business owners, giving them support and confidence. “The tool provides the ability to make better decisions in terms of infrastructure as well as supporting the farm business to make investment decisions based on profitability, productivity and sustainability,” Ms Romano said. Moving away from a grazing-based dairy system to a dairy dry lot required comparing options such as loose housing systems or free stall systems, she said. Making business decisions such as these required considering elements including how animals would be ensured of the highest levels of comfort through management. This decision process required exploring the practicality and economics of sourcing sufficient deep litter requirements as well as considering what was required to provide animals with sufficient freedom to move and exhibit normal behaviors. Ms Romano said an important resource in this process was the National Guidelines for Feedpads and Contained Housing, a new publication available on the Dairy Australia website which provides an in-depth look into these systems and has been developed specifically for Australia’s climate. The resource also reflects current statutory and regulatory planning and raises awareness of industry, government and community expectations to minimise adverse impacts on the environment. Ms Romano said it was a key reference for enabling new proposals to progress smoothly through the planning stages and provided consistent language for agencies and farmers. She said this resource and the publication Economics of Total Mixed Ration Feeding Dairy Systems — What Are The Risks, were available for producers to use when making decisions on future investments. The publication looks at how the increased total cost of production and price risk that can come with a total mixed ration dairy can be offset with extra efficiencies gained, such as higher milk production and water use efficiency.