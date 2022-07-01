Corrigin’s Steven Bolt, Northam’s Caitlin Gray among nominations for WA Fire and Emergency Services awards
Several of regional WA’s bravest volunteers have been recognised as finalists in the WA Fire and Emergency Services Awards, including a Merredin volunteer who tripled the number of females in the brigade and another who helped fight the Corrigin-Shackleton blaze.
WA Fire and Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson announced the winners on July 1, thanking the 35 finalists for their bravery ahead of the gala presentation dinner on September 10.
Thirteen awards across three categories — individual, team and youth — will acknowledge excellence in volunteer and career firefighting, Marine Rescue and State Emergency Service.
Bilbarin Volunteer Bushfire Brigade captain Steven Bolt, a Corrigin farmer, is one of three finalists in the Murray Lang Bushfire Service Award — along with Christopher Grubba from the Kalamunda Volunteer Bushfire Brigade and Edwin Bland from the Bridgetown Volunteer Bushfire Brigade.
Mr Bolt said he had been involved in the brigade since about 2004 and became captain in 2006.
He was one of dozens of firefighters at the front line of the Corrigin-Shackleton bushfire in February, which tore through more than 40,000ha.
“I’ve always had an involvement . . . just making sure we have people trained and skilled to look after the safety of our community,” Mr Bolt said.
“They said my nomination came after the February fires . . . and it is humbling to be nominated but there are a huge amount of people that did a huge amount of work to protect homes and people.
“I am one of a huge amount of people involved in the fire. As soon as we have a fire, everyone drops everything to get on top of it as quickly as possible.”
At the fire’s peak more than 140 firefighters were battling the Corrigin-Shackleton blaze as it was fanned by strong winds in temperatures exceeding 40C.
Farmers and residents lost reception about half an hour after the blaze started and the Telstra tower’s back-up battery lasted only two hours.
Wagin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service is among the three candidates for the firefighting team achievement award, alongside Gelorup and Broome.
Mr Dawson said nearly 26,000 volunteers and 1600 operational personnel worked tirelessly to protect WA communities, demonstrating “professionalism, leadership and commitment”.
Awards for operational and corporate staff at the Department of Fire and Emergency Services will also be presented at the ceremony at Crown Perth on September 10.
YOUTH AWARDS
Firefighting Youth Achievement Award
Nadia Olawsky, Crossing Falls Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade
Caitlin Gray, Northam Central Bush Fire Brigade
Ayden Stenton, Glen Forrest Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade
Marine Rescue Youth Achievement Award
Jaymes Roser, Marine Rescue Port Hedland
James Cotter, Marine Rescue Carnarvon
State Emergency Service Youth Achievement Award
Cassidy Kempster, Northshore State Emergency Service
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Career Fire and Rescue Service Individual Achievement Award
Dom Reay, Firefighter, Perth Fire Station
Anthony Gaynor, Station Officer, Rockingham Fire Station
DFES Operational Staff Individual Achievement Award
Peter Thomas, District Officer Fire Capes
Brendan Wilson, District Officer Emergency Management Midwest Gascoyne
Bec Benson, District Officer Marine-Pilbara/Kimberley
DFES Corporate Staff Individual Achievement Award
Scott Hares, Executive Manager Plant and Equipment
Matthew Watson, Manager Health and Safety Services
Lurline Byles, Coordinator Digital Communications
Marine Rescue Individual Achievement Award
Krisma May, Marine Rescue Broome
Emmie Burton, Marine Rescue Dampier
Chrissy Heu, Marine Rescue Jurien Bay
Murray Lang Bush Fire Service Award
Steven Bolt, Bilbarin Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade
Christopher Grubba, Kalamunda Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade
Edwin Bland, Bridgetown Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade
Peter Keillor Award
Thomas Warwick Martindale, Kalamunda State Emergency Service
Lindal Booth (Lin), Mundaring State Emergency Service
Colin Nicholson (deceased), Collie State Emergency Service
Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Individual Achievement Award
Rhian Ambrosius, Karratha Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service
Karen Brennan, Derby Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service
Craig Doyle, Broome Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service
TEAM AWARDS
Firefighting Team Achievement Award
Wagin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service
Gelorup Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade
Broome Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service
