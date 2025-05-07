Jesinta Franklin visited her famous footballer husband’s hometown of Dowerin for the first time with her family this week, where she lovingly watched their two kids reliving their father’s childhood memories.

“I said to (Buddy), I was, like, I could live in Dowerin,” she told The West Australian during a visit to Perth on Wednesday.

“There’s just something so magical about small towns. I really love that rural, quiet, slow life. It was just really beautiful, the long dirt roads and the big gums on the side of the road, the sunsets were so beautiful there.”

The family’s road trip through Toodyay and Goomalling before arriving at the place where the Sydney Swans and Hawthorn legend Buddy Franklin grew up was made extra special as it was also his first time back on home soil since leaving as a teenager.

The model described their short holiday in the Wheatbelt as “amazing” and “beautiful” as Tullulah, 5, and Rocky, 4, followed in their father’s footsteps, experiencing things he did as a budding footy player in the small town.

“It was so nice to see where he grew up. And a lot of things that he spoke about, we were able to go and experience and show the kid,” she said.

“And we drove past his childhood home, and the kids walked the water pipes with him, which he used to do all the time.

Camera Icon Lance 'Buddy' Franklin pictured with his kids in Dowerin. Credit: Unknown / Instagram

“We went to the oval where he used to play junior footy. It was really, really fun. We loved it. We absolutely love Perth. So it’s nice to be back.

“That’s the first time Bud has been back since he left, like, when he was maybe 15 years old. It was a really beautiful, full-circle moment. So lots of memories.”

Franklin loved the rural lifestyle so much that she considered living in Dowerin, and said she would even be open to buying a local property in the future.

Camera Icon Jesinta Franklin at Crown Towers. Credit: Andrew Ritchie / The West Australian

The Gold Coast-born fashionista is also on the west coast for an evening of style, conversation, and front-row fashion at Claremont Quarter.

Taking place on Thursday night, the event will feature talks from Franklin herself, Aussie stylist Elliot Garnaut, and Perth-born celebrity make-up artist Michael Brown.

There will also be a live runway show, showcasing new-season collections from CQ’s retailers.

In terms of fashion trends for autumn and winter, the style authority is currently loving western core so lots of double denim, fringing, prairie silhouettes, and beautiful colours.

“I’m really into my horse riding and the more rural life at the moment. So I feel like that just really works with me. I’m always wearing cowboy boots and I’ve got my cowgirl hat on,” she said.

After the event, Franklin will head home with her kids on Friday ahead of a Mother’s Day weekend she will be solo parenting due to Buddy off training for a marathon in Canberra.

“I’ll just be at home with the kids, and my parents are away, so literally, I’ll just be me and the kids. So I’m hoping Bud’s being pre- organised, but I’m really not betting my life on it,” she said.