The Kimberley’s fledgling cotton industry looks almost certain to hit its target of exporting 90,000 bales of cotton by the end of the year, with the second WA shipment in history setting sail this month. More than 13,000 bales of cotton grown in Kununurra were packed into 117 containers and departed from Wyndham Port on November 12, less than a month after the inaugural shipment on October 20. The initial shipment included 60 containers laden with nearly 6800 bales of cotton, destined for Singapore. The port — managed by Cambridge Gulf Ltd — and Kimberley Ports Authority spent years putting the framework in place to allow the port to both receive and send products in containerised shipments for the first time since the 1990s. Cambridge Gulf chief executive Tony Chafer said the Contship Yen was expected to make the 20-day return trip from Singapore to Wyndham every 20 days from now until the end of the year. From Singapore, most of the cotton was likely to end up in China, while some could be processed in India and other markets. “The second shipment went even smoother than the first one,” Mr Chafer said. “We have had a good response from local farmers.” WA’s first cotton gin opened its doors in Kununurra in August, with the $60 million project eliminating the need for local growers to transport raw product more than 3500km to Queensland for processing. Ord cotton farmer Fritz Bolten praised all involved in the project, saying it had taken “time, resilience, and vision to establish a base crop and enterprise in this remote part of northern Australia”. “Many pioneers have come and gone, and I often think of those who paved the way,” he said. “The opening of the cotton gin in Kununurra is a milestone that honours that legacy. “It’s the foundation of an intergenerational, clean, and sustainable production system — cotton, corn, and cattle — powered by renewable energy and built for the long term. “This is more than just a win for agriculture; it’s a step forward for our community and the future of northern Australia.” Local farmers expect about 90,000 bales will be processed through the gin and exported from Wyndham by Christmas, which Mr Chafer said would provide a significant boost to the port and the town. Kimberley Ports Authority is now working to secure first point of entry status at Wyndham, which would enable businesses to import and export containerised goods without having to first transit through ports further away for quarantine purposes. The WA Government set aside $14 million in the March State Budget to help Kimberley Ports Authority build the new infrastructure required to receive and inspect containers and meet strict biosecurity and custom controls. Mr Chafer said conceptual designs for the upgrades were finalised this month, with KPA already having bought a 40-foot container spreader, and work expected to be complete in 2027. Until then, containers imported at Wyndham will need to be cleared at another first point of entry port.