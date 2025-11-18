The Canadian investment fund behind the recent purchase of Yeeda Pastoral Company has begun work on a major plan to reopen the north’s only abattoir, the Kimberley Meat Company, in early 2027. An AIMCo spokeswoman said the firm recognised the importance of KMC to northern pastoralists and was committed to providing stability to the region’s beef industry. “With the acquisition finalised, we have begun implementing our strategic plan, focusing on key areas of investment such as upgrading station infrastructure and preparing for the re-opening of KMC,” she said. “We are also exploring productive and sustainable land management options. “Our goal is to open the processing facility for third-party processing in the first quarter of 2027. “We will update stakeholders and the community as plans and time lines become clearer.” KMC was the only operating abattoir in WA’s north before it was shut down last year because of cattle price pressures, supply shortages, and flood damage in 2023. Yougawalla Pastoral Company operator Haydn Sale said AIMCo would run the meatworks, while Yougawalla would manage Yeeda Station closely, but separately, with major station upgrades already under way. “It’s been a pretty big project,” Mr Sale said. “We’ve had to do a lot of development and put a lot of money into it to make that work. “But that’s what needed to happen for the country to get the spell it needs and be productive.” Mr Sale said Yeeda had been severely overstocked when Yougawalla became caretaker, holding about 35,000 head of cattle — far above the recommended 20,000-25,000. After a late-2024 muster, numbers have been reduced to 17,000, with further reductions planned to allow the land to recover. “When we started mustering there was just literally tens of thousands more cattle than what we thought there were going to be there, and we had no home for them, and they didn’t have enough feed and enough water,” Mr Sale said “It could have been pretty catastrophic but we’ve got cattle all over Australia, in the Northern Territory and other station blocks, to take the load off and scrape through. “The property is looking significantly better this year . . . so it’s on its way back to recovery, which is good.” Mr Sale said KMC would have a soft opening in late 2026, using cattle from Yeeda and other Yougawalla-managed stations to test operations and train staff. Upgrades include a new rendering plant, which will require a licence to operate. “(I’m) looking forward to getting cracking,” he said. “I think that the meatworks’ opening in 2027 will be good for the industry — it’s pretty exciting.” Anna Plains Station owner and Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association treasurer David Stoate said reopening the abattoir would provide an important new market for northern cattle. “Everyone up here is pretty excited that it will reopen,” he said. “The reality is we’ve got very few markets for our cattle, so the Kimberley Meat Company gives you another marketing option. “It’ll get a lot of support from the local area, and there’s a lot of excitement about it opening.” A spokeswoman for WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the sale was a welcome investment for northern WA. “We expect local producers will welcome plans for abattoir operations to reopen,” she said. Administrator KordaMentha confirmed the $55 million sale of Yeeda on October 31, and said more than 100 former employees would shortly receive outstanding entitlements in full. “We acknowledge the importance of this outcome for the Kimberley region, where Yeeda has long been a significant employer and contributor to the local economy,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the patience and support shown by the Kimberley community to deliver this outcome. “We look forward to seeing the continued growth and future success of Yeeda Station and the Kimberley Meat Company under new ownership.” Deed administrator David Osbourne said the complex restructuring provided a sustainable pathway for “these strategically important northern beef assets.”