Country music sensation Lee Kernaghan brought his Boys From The Bush concert to the Crown Theatre in an up-tempo performance that paid a tribute to the “beautiful people who live and work on the land”. The April 20 event brought new band members to accompany Kernaghan including Logan Brewster, Tori Dark, Matt Cornell, Isaac Kennedy, and Dave Webster. Also performing was Kernaghan’s wife, Robby McKelvie, with the couple singing a duet to share their love of music. “Country music is in my DNA,” Kernaghan said. “My greatest passion has always been singing songs about Australia, our people and way of life. “I love playing the ballads like High Country, Flying With The King, Goondiwindi Moon, and Spirit Of The Anzacs, but I’ve been known to get into party mode from time to time with songs like Ute Me, Texas Qld 4385, and even the 50s classic Great Balls Of Fire. “Country music embraces so many different musical Influences. It’s why country music is the most popular genre in the world right now.” Kernaghan said he was excited about releasing his new album. “There’s some traditional elements mixed in with some contemporary country tracks like the new song I recently wrote with Morgan Evans,” he said.