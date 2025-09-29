Wheatbelt go-getter Tiffany Davey has been named the 2025 WA Rural Ambassador after being recognised for her community involvement and passion for ag education. Ms Davey, who lives in Konnongorring, was nominated by the Northam Agricultural Society and will now go on to represent WA at the National Rural Ambassador Final at next year’s Ekka, the Queensland Royal Show. A strong advocate for the agricultural industry, judges noted the way Ms Davey had devoted her professional life to regional WA both through her work starting her new pasture-raised business Berekee Eggs that is soon to launch, work with Keep the Sheep and in the exhibition poultry space encouraging people to enter into their local shows. Ms Davey also volunteers with the Bindoon Country Women’s Association and NextGenWA and is a member of numerous agricultural organisations across Australia including YLEN & AgVocateWA. In accepting her award, Ms Davey paid tribute to the rich history of the nation’s Shows, saying at their heart they had “always been about celebrating agriculture”. “We have people who are curious where their food and fibre come from, and a growing interest in how things are made and grown,” she said. “Shows provide a unique platform to connect the public directly with the industry — to have real conversations, ask questions and share stories.” Nell Eastough from Yuna was named runner-up after being recognised for her work in raising awareness of agricultural community volunteering and stewarding work in the Exhibition Hall at the Chapman Valley Agricultural Society. Both were awarded their titles at a special dinner at Claremont Showground on September 28, in front of guests including WA Governor Chris Dawson and his wife Darrilyn Dawson, as well as last year’s WA Rural Ambassador winner Thea Walker, and 2025 National Rural Ambassador winner Grace Collins from NSW. The Rural Ambassador Award is one of the highest honours for young leaders in rural and regional Australia and is open to individuals aged 20-30 as a way to encourage young leaders to forward as advocates of rural life. The WA program is coordinated by RASWA and supported by Agricultural Shows Australia at a national level. Ms Davey said the program was more than just a leadership opportunity, it was also a way to help young people build the skills and confidence to “step into rooms where decisions are made”. Finalists also included Jasmin Halon of Gidgegannup, representing the Coastal region, Amanda Cavanagh of Brunswick, representing the South West, Darcey Ward of Wagin, representing the Great Southern, and Sonia Leca of Carnarvon, representing the Gascoyne. Each took part in a comprehensive judging process and an engaging weekend of networking, leadership workshops, and interviews. During the next 12 months, Ms Davey will represent RASWA at regional events, support youth engagement in agriculture, and attend RASWA council meetings as an observer. They will also serve as an honorary member of the RASWA NextGen Committee, contributing to Young Farmer Challenges and youth networking programs. Many past recipients of the Rural Ambassador title have continued to make significant contributions to the agricultural sector, with 2024 WA winner Thea Walker, the 2024 State winner recently named Runner-Up at the National Finals held in Adelaide. Other notable alumni include Reece Jerrett (WA Rural Ambassador 2022, National Winner 2023) and Lauren Patane (2023), who have since become elected councillors at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA.