Countryman/CSBP rainfall chart resprouts

We have some great news for our rain-loving readers, Countryman’s annual rainfall chart will be wrapped around tomorrow’s edition.

The perfect Christmas present, the chart is perfect for pinning on the wall and includes spots to record your rainfall every day of the year.

This year’s chart is brought to you by CSBP Fertilisers and Countryman.

CSBP marketing and communications advisor Kahlia Beers said the annual rainfall chart was much loved by the rural community.

“CBSP Fertilisers were involved with the Countryman rainfall chart last year and received feedback that the chart was very popular with growers,” she said.

“Proudly part of the Wesfarmers group, we are committed to standing by WA growers and the broader farming community through the whole season whatever challenges that might bring, and rainfall is always a significant component of the season.

“Using growers’ agronomic and mapping data, our nutritional tools help support better fertiliser decisions at each stage of the season, cutting out the guesswork and reducing risk.”

Countryman sales manager Shelley Hodgetts said the chart had been a big success.

“The easy to read chart is perfect for pinning on a wall in the shed, home office, or inside the house,” she said.

“Our phone has been ringing with people wanting to know what date the chart will be around the paper.

“It is great to have CSBP on board as our sponsor and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of tomorrow’s newspaper.