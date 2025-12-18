WA’s rural newspaper, Countryman, celebrates an incredible 140 years serving the State’s country communities this month. Its roots trace back to December 19, 1885, when the first edition of The Western Mail rolled off the printing presses in Perth. Launched by Charles Harper and John Winthrop Hackett — the duo behind The West Australian — The Western Mail was created to fill a gap in the market and serve rural communities across the State. While the daily newspaper focused on the bustling life of Perth, Harper and Hackett saw the need for a publication that could speak directly to the isolated and hard-to-reach farmers, pastoralists, and settlers across WA’s vast rural areas. They knew these communities weren’t just looking for the usual news of the city. They needed information about agriculture, livestock markets, regional events, and issues that mattered in the country. And so The Western Mail was born — designed as a weekly publication that would serve as a lifeline for rural WA. The paper quickly became far more than just a news outlet. It became a part of the fabric of rural life. For many isolated households, especially women and children, The Western Mail was often the only regular form of connection to the outside world. The introduction of photographs in The Western Mail from 1897 transformed how rural life, landscapes and events were documented – providing a visual record of WA agriculture and communities. The introduction of the Children’s Corner in 1898 was a game changer, offering young readers a space to write in, participate in competitions, and share stories. It was here that children in far-off farms and small country towns could feel like they were part of something bigger. One such story comes from 1905, when a letter was published calling for the creation of a children’s league. In her letter, a young reader announced, “We have decided to name our league ‘The Silver Chain’.” The league’s membership fees went towards funding the employment of nurses to care for sick children in rural and remote areas, and by 1907, Sister S. L. Copley had become the first nurse employed through the initiative. This idea, born from a children’s column, blossomed into the Silver Chain Nursing Association, which has now been providing care to WA’s rural communities for more than a century. The newspaper wasn’t just a source of news and charity — it also gave local artists and writers a platform to share their work with a larger audience. Early contributors like Mary Durack, Elizabeth Durack, May Gibbs, and Stan Cross were among the many creatives whose work was first published in the pages of The Western Mail. In time, technological advancements like stereotyping and rotary printing enabled the paper to include more photographs and illustrations, offering readers an even richer experience. The January 5, 1954 edition of The Western Mail served as a commemoration of the 100th birthday of The West Australian – with an agricultural tilt. Reporting in the paper noted that for the first 75 years of WA’s history, production in agricultural foodstuffs rarely exceeded, and often fell far short of, the very modest needs of the small community. On January 27, 1955, after nearly 70 years under the name The Western Mail, the publication was officially renamed Countryman, cementing its focus on rural WA. While the name changed, the mission stayed the same — to serve the State’s country communities. The Western Mail had already earned its place as a vital voice for rural WA, and Countryman continues that legacy today. Now, under the stewardship of West Australian Newspapers/Seven West Media, Countryman remains a key part of life for thousands of people in the rural and regional areas of WA. From the Wheatbelt to the Kimberley, from the Pilbara to the Great Southern, the paper continues to cover agriculture, farming issues, regional events, and the stories that matter most to those living outside Perth. Distributed Statewide, Countryman offers high-quality editorial and pictorial coverage in a tabloid format that is still very much dedicated to its rural roots. Today, as Countryman celebrates its 140th anniversary, it’s not just a newspaper — it’s a crucial part of people’s lives. It’s a bridge between isolated communities and the wider world. It’s a place for new voices to be heard, and for local stories to be shared. And, most importantly, it’s a reminder that even in the most remote corners of Western Australia, there’s always a connection — a connection that goes all the way back to the very first issue of The Western Mail.