For 140 years, Countryman has walked alongside WA agriculture, recording its milestones, celebrating its people, and capturing the evolution of the State’s much-loved field days. Though the machinery has grown larger and fashions more modern, the spirit of WA’s agricultural showcases remains firmly rooted in community, innovation, and country pride. Among the most enduring of these events are the Dowerin Machinery Field Days, the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, and the Wagin Woolorama — each a fixture on the regional calendar, and each a chapter long chronicled within Countryman’s pages. In the late 1960s, as Countryman experimented with colour print, the newspaper was already reporting on the rise of WA’s field day culture with the inception of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days. The first event was held on Friday, September 3, 1965 and attracted 20 exhibitors and 2000 visitors. These days, the Dowerin Machinery Field Days is WA’s biggest agricultural event, attracting up to 20,000 people and 600 exhibitors to the small town two hours east of Perth over two days in August. On September 5, 1968, Countryman reported Dowerin’s fourth field day attracted 5500 visitors and more than 70 exhibitors. Displays ranged from harvesters, tractors, ploughs, and scarifiers to aircraft, polished stones, cosmetics, and early agricultural inventions — a vivid mix of the practical and the novel. A neighbouring paddock hosted more than 20 aircraft, while an oat crop was planted specifically so visitors could watch haymaking machinery in action. By 1978, exhibitor numbers had grown to 168 — while these days, hundreds of exhibitors gather to show their wares. Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Rachel Nash congratulated the Countryman on its birthday, paying tribute to its “enormous history of capturing the origins, advancement and innovation in technology and telling stories of local farmers, traditions, communities, and the Wheatbelt in general”. “It’s an honour the paper values the field days so much and comes back each year to capture the moments in time,” she said. “It is noticed and much appreciated.” Ms Nash said having the coverage both before and after the the event created a “sense of inclusion”. “It gives those present an avenue to tell their stories and leave their legacy in print and online, and on top of that, connects the broader audience with what is happening at the event and throughout the industry,” she said. Close on the heels of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days was a one-day gathering in the Great Southern, with this event quickly gaining ground. Newdegate Machinery Field Days entered the scene in 1973 with a one-day machinery gathering that quickly captured the hearts of Great Southern farmers. The first event, in 1973, came about from discussions among members of Newdegate’s Junior Chamber of Commerce Group, known as the Jaycees. A decade later, Countryman reported on the community’s decision to expand the Newdegate Machinery Field Days to two days. Exhibitors agreed enthusiastically, noting the time and expense involved in setting up for a single day and the importance of maintaining a presence in the industry. That year, Newdegate featured 172 exhibitors across 8ha, displaying machinery valued at an estimated $30 million. Well-known Newdegate grower Wally Newman was pictured behind the wheel of a restored Lanz tractor, while the newspaper also recorded a near-repeat of the previous year’s notorious beer shortage, proving some field-day traditions never change. Mr Newman said Countryman’s coverage of the event was “without a doubt” important. “It was the advent of getting the press involved that made the Newdegate Machinery Field Days,” he said. At the time, Mr Newman said when they recommended to committee go to two-days it was the best thing they ever did. “People (volunteers) worked really hard for a week or two, and on the day they were too busy to enjoy it,” he said. “So having a second day was more for the locals to get to see the field day.” In September 1983, Countryman introduced readers to a new northern event: the inaugural Mingenew Midwest Expo. The first outing drew about 2500 people and 103 exhibitors, and early reports suggested it would quickly become a permanent fixture on the agricultural calendar. The following year saw the addition of a shearing competition, inventor displays, and demonstrations of new agricultural technology, promoted under the slogan “All roads lead to Mingenew”. For decades, the Expo delivered exactly what its community needed — a place for farmers, innovators, and families to gather, learn, and trade. But like many regional events, it eventually ceased operations. Although the Mingenew Midwest Expo was put on hold this year, its legacy lives on in the memories of exhibitors, residents, and Countryman journalists who covered its rise and its impact on the Mid West. No story about WA field days is complete without mentioning the State’s biggest sheep show — the Wagin Woolorama — which is one of the biggest, most diverse, and best-loved rural events. Since its inception in 1972, Woolorama has grown into a two-day festival that blends agriculture, sheep genetics, shearing, wool crafts, fashion, machinery, and country culture. Over the decades, Countryman has documented its evolution, from the prestige of its Merino and fleece judging to the energy of its shearing competitions and the opportunities it provides for young rural talent. The festival remains a cultural touchstone, a celebration of the people, skills and traditions that define WA’s agricultural identity. Wagin Woolorama president Fiona Dawson said the show had to evolve because of changing demographics, legislation and sustainability requirements. “It is an agricultural show that’s about supporting everybody in the agricultural areas,” she said. “One of the aims is about education and just getting people out to see . . . bridging that gap. “We are certainly doing as much as we can to support all phases of agriculture and the sheep industry, because due to imposed changes, farmers have had to make big adjustments.” Ms Dawson said Countryman had been an important part of the festival, stressing the need for rural newspapers, and congratulated it on its anniversary. From Dowerin and Newdegate to Woolorama, and even the proud but now-concluded chapter of the Mingenew Midwest Expo, Countryman has been there to capture every milestone. As Countryman marks 140 years, the newspaper’s connection to these events remains as strong as ever. Next year’s Woolorama will run on March 6 and 7, with the Dowerin Machinery Field Days set for August 26 and 27, and the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 2 and 3.