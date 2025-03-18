Countryman’s photographic coverage of last year’s Wagin Woolorama has been praised at the event’s Glenys Gmeiner Media Awards. Wool writer and livestock journalist Bob Garnant won best media photograph with his front page picture of Tilba Tilba Merino stud co-principals Stuart and Andrew Rintoul, who farm in Williams. The well-lit image featured the father-son farming partners crouched next to their award-winning fleeces at the Wagin Showgrounds and was captured in March last year. The photo was centred on the 2024 theme “Let’s Get Together” and incorporated two of the finest Merino fleeces produced by the Rintoul family. It captured the eyes of the judges assessing entries for the competition named after one of Woolorama’s founding members. Garnant celebrated his 25th visit to Woolorama this year and said he enjoyed seeing the event in full swing. “I just love photographing people in the agriculture industry,” he said. “There was so much to see and do at this year’s event and I am sure we will have a few good entries in next year as well.” Garnant thanked the Woolorama committee for selecting his photo entry. This is Garnant’s sixth first place in the photographic competition.