For nearly 27 years, Bob Garnant has been a familiar face in WA’s agricultural scene after starting a job with the Countryman in 1998. He shares his experience learning about the industry in Australia after making the move from the US. I recall my job interview with Countryman sales manager Donald Asplin, it changed my lifelong agriculture career focus into a new field of stud stock advertising and reporting. My longevity with Countryman (1998 to present) has been rewarding after accomplishing many challenges that placed WA agriculture highly on my set of priorities, besides raising two wonderful children. I grew up in Peoria, Illinois, surrounded by fence-to-fence rows of feed corn and my father spent his 50-year career as a sales representative for the town’s renowned Caterpillar Tractor Company. Growing up, I grasped the essence of agriculture — the harvest festival celebrated during the Thanksgiving Day holiday period. At 18, I packed my bags and was off to California to attend college, which resulted in an agribusiness science degree, which landed me my first ag job with the farmer-owned cooperative Sunkist Citrus — we shipped 1 million cartons of fruit each week to Japan. My eyes were wide open to one of the most diverse agricultural regions in the world. After meeting my soon-to-be Bunbury-born wife, I set about emigrating to the land down under in 1990. Australia offered a new outlook on agriculture where they “take the crop off” and in the autumn the paddocks were plenished with the first-drop autumn lambs before the spring flush began. The shearing sheds buzzed with the wool harvest off the back of Australian-bred Merinos that produced a golden fleece. I worked for South Australia-based Agribusiness, headed by livestock nutritionist Cliff Thurley. I was one of the WA-based sales representatives assisting piggeries with their home-mix feed supplementation requirements. With the downturn in farmer-owned piggeries, Mr Asplin gave me an opportunity with Countryman, saying WA agriculture was in a massive build-up phase with great potential in the north. Looking forward to the newspaper challenge, I concentrated on looking after stud stock clients, preparing their promotional requirements prior to their annual seedstock sales. This required good communication and organisational skills and learning how to capture the best animals on camera to build successful advertising portfolios. I have maintained good relationships with clients ever since, watching their children grow up and taking part in the farm. With the introduction of the digital age, photography and story reporting was made easier and turnaround time was immediate. It was in 2004 that editor Paul Mole asked me to take on the wool news reporting, of which I remember my first job covering the Australian Wool Innovation annual meeting held in Perth that year. Those who remember, it was when Wally Merriman was elected AWI chair. The wool industry was an easy target for animal rights activists’ groups, eventually leading to the current Federal Government’s decision to ban the live sheep export trade by sea, of which I have reported as unfair to our woolgrowers. I have seen many people come and go in their service to agriculture, including eight Countryman editors, with each one setting exemplary high standards for excellence in journalism. I discovered that change in agriculture was constant; whether it’s the change in weather patterns, commodity price fluctuations, or government intervention, there are always seeds for change. My advice to the next generation of farmers is to grasp sustainability practices using science and technology while maintaining a mixed farming ethic when practical. And above all else — to keep the family farming values true and build strong lasting relationships as you live, work and enjoy the fruits of the bush. Bob Garnant is the livestock and wool reporter at Countryman