COVID-19 brings LambEx 2020 to a halt

Australia’s leading sheep and lamb conference has been delayed for a year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

LambEx has confirmed this year’s three-day forum in Melbourne from July 1 to July 3 has been postponed to 2021.

It will be held from June 30 to July 2 next year.

LambEX chairwoman Georgina Gubbins said the decision was made to protect delegates’ health.

“Due to the current circumstances, LambEx organisers have made the decision because we have a responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of all involved,” she said.

“We want to ensure that when sponsors, exhibitors and delegates come to LambEx, they can book with confidence knowing that everything will proceed as scheduled and the current environment is too uncertain.

“We are viewing this as an opportunity to build on the 15 months of planning the Committee has invested to date to provide the industry with an even bigger and better event than we had originally planned.”

LambEx organisers are in negotiations to secure the Melbourne Showgrounds for 2021 to host 1100 delegates and 10,000sqm for exhibition and networking.

LambEx was held in WA in 2018.