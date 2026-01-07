“Cowboy” Flynn McCullough has been remembered as a straight-shooting, humble, and helpful young man from the city who fell in love with country WA, eventually winning multiple rodeo titles. Flynn, a 22-year-old from Narrikup in the Great Southern, died after the car he was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree in Mindarra, north-east of Gingin, about 5.05pm on December 20. Despite the efforts of emergency services attending the scene, Flynn died at the scene. The driver, 25-year-old Clint Van Den Broeke from Esperance, was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital. The pair were travelling south along Bindoon-Moora Road towards Wannamal at the time of the crash. Father Calven McCullough said he was stunned by the outpouring of support from friends of Flynn’s, and the rodeo and agricultural communities. Flynn is survived by Calven, his older brother Lachlan, and mother Catherine. He said he was attempting to reply to everyone that reached out and shared reflections or memories of Flynn. “I have had so many messages between my phone and Facebook,” he said. “A lot of people sort of said how humble he was and how polite, and how much he would help them in their journey in rodeo or bull-riding. “It was pretty nice to hear that . . . he was definitely a people person.” Flynn worked in the stockyards at Mt Barker and would travel around WA for rodeos and bull-riding events, nabbing a considerable amount of wins at competitions. Calven said he had never imagined his son would fall into working with cattle or rodeos, but it became a passion he had adopted as a way of life for the past five years. “A lot of family friends are farmers — some of them cattle farmers — for whatever reason I used to know a lot of the most popular breeds of cattle,” he said. “We would go country driving and I would point out the cattle and their names — it used to infuriate the boys. “I never thought he’d want to go near a cow, because he used to hate me mentioning it, but he just fell into a circle of friends that went into the rodeo scene. “He was definitely a cattleman . . . he just loved being around cattle.” Along with his passion for the country and cattle, Flynn was also an “incredible” drummer and played in a band in his teenage years in Perth. “He fitted well into the country — he wouldn’t have come back (to the city) by choice, that’s for sure,” Calven said “He was genuine. What you saw is what you got. “He just loved the simple country life, good friends, and was very loyal.” Double Barrel Entertainment owner Mark Kestel said Flynn — a “great young fellow with a lot of potential” — would be sorely missed by the rodeo community. He said “bullfighting clown” Mr Van Den Broeke faced a lengthy recovery but was positive about getting back into rodeo as soon as he can. “He’s got a long road ahead of him, but we’ll rally behind him and support him, and hopefully he’ll come out the other side,” Mr Kestel said. “We’ll all be there to help him — we stick together in rodeo in West Australia, it’s one big family. “Flynn will be sadly missed . . . we’re behind the family. He was a nice young fella with a lot of potential, a good young bull rider and a good cowboy. “We’ll miss him.” Robe River Rodeo and Campdraft and Outback Rodeos Inc paid similar tribute to Flynn and Mr Van Den Broeke. “Forever a cowboy. Forever a champion,” Outback Rodeos Inc said in a Facebook post. “Flynn was a true competitor and an even better bloke, a regular at the Coolgardie Outback Festival and a valued part of our rodeo family. “Our thoughts remain with Flynn’s family and friends, and we continue to hope for strength and healing for fellow competitor Clint, who remains in hospital.” A Go Fund Me campaign with a goal of raising $50,000 has been set up for the pair’s families to contribute to the costs of Flynn’s funeral and expenses for Mr Van Den Broeke’s recovery. At the time of writing $41,026 had been raised. Major crash investigation officers are investigating the crash and are appealing for witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online here. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators here.