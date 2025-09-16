Two of WA’s most prominent agribusinesses have been recognised for their excellence in exporting Australia’s exceptional meat products to the world. Stone Axe Pastoral Company and Craig Mostyn Group were both recognised at the WA Export Awards last week, scooping the Regional Exporter and Agribusiness, Food and Beverages categories respectively. Both are now in the running for the Australian Export Awards in Canberra in November. Now in its 37th year, the awards celebrate the achievements of WA businesses exporting homegrown innovation and expertise to the world and provide a platform to showcase the State’s export capabilities. Craig Mostyn Group chief executive Wayne Crofts said the business — which is Australia’s largest vertically integrated pork, lamb, and beef business — had increased international sales by 17 per cent during the last 12 months. Technological innovation has been a big focus for the business, with a new highly automated cold storage facility at V&V Walsh unveiled last year, and recent expanding and automation of the the boning room and chiller facilities at Linley Valley Pork. He said both projects had extended shelf life of Craig Mostyn Group’s products while strengthening food safety and quality for our export partners. “The Craig Mostyn Group is extremely pleased to have won this award for two years in a row,” Mr Crofts said. “As an industry that produces more meat than can be consumed domestically, exports are fundamental to ensure that we can provide the best possible returns to our producer suppliers. “This award is recognition for every single staff member at Craig Mostyn Group who comes to work each day to process and package quality beef, lamb and pork for our domestic and international customers.” The award is another notch in Craig Mostyn Group’s belt after it was named one of the best managed companies in Australia in April, through an annual list comprised by Deloitte. Stone Axe Pastoral group sales and marketing manager Steve Shields said the award was an “absolute honour” and a “humbling reminder of just how far” the business had come. The Queensland-founded business owns Margaret River Premium Meat Exports and has more than 30,000 breeding Wagyu cattle in WA, including crossbred and purebred cattle and utilises Stone Axe’s full blood Wagyu genetics. “As we’ve watched our herd numbers grow across both of our award-winning brands and extend our reach to more than 22 countries, this recognition means so much for our entire team,” Mr Shields said. “We are excited to build on this momentum as we continue to grow our Wagyu brands on the world stage.” In a description of winners sent to media, judges noted Craig Mostyn Group had excelled at “providing a variety of locally farmed produce to Australia and abroad”, while Stone Axe was a leader in providing its beef with “high-welfare practices, traceability and premium quality control”. WA Premier Roger Cook congratulated Stone Axe and Craig Mostyn Group, as well as the other winners across the 15 categories, which included advanced manufacturing to professional services, health, education, technology and sustainability. “The success of every nominee reflects the next generation of exporters stepping onto the global stage, creating jobs locally and contributing to the State’s strong economy,” he said. WA exported $232 billion of goods in 2024-25, accounting for 45 per cent of Australia’s total goods exports.