Fresh Australian apples will soon be bound for Canada under a newly negotiated trade agreement by the Federal Government in a win for the $680 million industry. The trade deal comes after four years of negotiating with the North American country to demonstrate Australia’s ability to handle and manage pest concerns, such as light brown apple moth, without requiring costly and potentially damaging treatments to the apples. Under the trade deal apples will not have be fumigated or undergo cold treatment. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Federal Government is continuing to provide new pathways for Australian produce internationally. “We welcome this improved access to the Canadian market, and the benefits our growers and producers will reap from the agreement,” she said. “We continue to work on market access opportunities in all sectors of Australian agriculture and take great pride in being able to facilitate the trade of our world class food and fibre.” Australia’s apple industry is valued at $680 million and produces a crop of about 300,000 tonnes of fruit each year. The exports to Canada are expected to begin at the start of the 2025-2026 season, with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry working to implement the necessary export requirements. A spokeswoman for Pomewest said the apple and pear subcommittee viewed the new trade deal as a welcome and significant success that opens pathways to premium markets for the WA pome industry. “Export development has been defined as a key objective for the WA pome industry, improving sustainability and profitability to under the future of the sector,” she said. Pomewest hopes to see Soluna apples and WA-grown Pink Lady’s exported under the new trade agreement. The new trade deal with Canada follows the recent milestone of WA-grown Bravo apples debuting on US shelves in early August. A similar trade deal with China signed in July will see Bravo apples debut next year. The Pomewest spokeswoman said apple exports to Canada will likely be shipped in monitored refrigeration containers to keep the apples in crisp condition. “This is a fantastic opportunity, especially following the recent access into the Chinese market,” she said. “If we can seize this opportunity Australia-wide, there is significant growth potential for the industry in West Australia, which will lead to increased market demand and, consequently, higher production requirements. “WA apples are renowned for their world-class quality, and it’s exciting to see new markets emerging for us to showcase produce from our pristine growing regions.” The Bravo variety has already experienced export success in a range of markets, including the Middle East, with exports growing significantly since the first export to Singapore in 2071.