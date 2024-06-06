Succession plans are always that — a plan — and like the saying goes, “the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry”. The Scott family have been farming in Boyanup since 1944, with Vin Scott leaving school in 1972 at age 14 to milk on the family farm. Vin is one of eight children, including five boys who went on to become dairy farmers, each building their own dairy while he remained on the family farm. A true family endeavour, the expansion of the Scotts’ presence in the dairy industry was borne out of helping each other get started and grow, from buying each dairy through to sharing machinery and labour. Vin and wife Gay spoke at this year’s WA Dairy Innovation Day — held at Brunswick’s historic Melville Park dairy on May 16 — about their succession plans to keep the family dairy going forward for another generation. When Vin started milking on the family farm, their cows averaged 6-7 litres of milk in summer and 12-13 litres in winter. As a result of advances in technology and genetics, Mr and Mrs Scott have lifted milk production to sit around 30-31 litres in the hot months, peaking at 35 litres in winter. While initially their son Hayden was to take over, the situation changed and it became necessary to develop a new plan. When Hayden, who had milked with the family for 16 years, decided to change careers in 2023, their nephew Brad was available to help. Though Brad had not planned to return to dairy farming after his family left the industry in 2004, he grasped the opportunity to make a comeback with his own young family. “There is always another plan – one door closes, another opens,” Vin said. “We are thrilled for Brad and his family.” Brad had spent the previous 20 years working in the mining town of Paraburdoo in the Pilbara, followed by FIFO engagements. He said his passion for agriculture did not fade but he never thought he would be milking cows again. “I grew up doing it so it was in my blood. I also wanted to be my own boss to a degree and give my kids the opportunity to work on a farm,” Brad said. While Mr and Mrs Scott are still involved to a degree with the changing of management at the dairy, Brad has big plans, including building a robotic dairy. The idea, Brad said, was to increase flexibility by not getting tied to the farm during high labour intensity milking times. By using a robotic dairy, he hopes to create a better work-life balance allowing more time away from the farm with his family. Vin said the most important thing was to keep WA’s dairy industry “ticking along”. “Dairy farming is a good life, it ticks a lot of boxes,” he said. “We lose far too many people from our industry.” Gay said they were happy to pass the dairy to the next generation, regardless of whether it went to immediate family. “The greatest thing is being able to hand over the dairy and see that it keeps going,” she said.