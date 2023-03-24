Calls to fix one of the Great Southern’s most dangerous intersections have been answered after years of campaigning by concerned residents.

Roe MLA Peter Rundle raised fears about the dangerous intersection at Stubbs Street and the South-Kulin Lake Grace Road to Parliament following a serious two-car rollover that left a family of five in hospital.

The family were t-boned at the intersection by a van driven by a tourist on March 11.

In footage, the white van fails to stop at the intersection colliding with the SUV. Both the cars roll and another driver quickly runs to their aid.

The family were all hospitalised but didn’t suffer significant injuries.

In a Parliamentary Grievance, Mr Rundle said several risk factors contributed to making the road difficult for drivers to navigate.

“Such is its reputation as a potentially fatal crash site, locals agree it is merely a matter of when, not if, that situation unfolds.

“Lake Grace residents are fearful that the ‘when’ is drawing closer.

“They are fearful that it could be one of their own who loses their life at the intersection or maybe even a bus full of their children will be cleaned up by a speeding road train.”

A 2017 road safety audit commissioned by Main Roads identified several issues including that stop sign locations created confusion, rail crossing warning signs were inconsistently spaced, information signs were at an incorrect height, and vegetation caused some obstruction.

Improvements were undertaken at the time, including the installation of additional advanced warning signage, the relocation of existing stop signs, the reinstallation of line markings, a large guide sign and the clearing of vegetation.

However, Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said Main Roads assessed the intersection again on Wednesday after Agricultural Region MLA Shelley Payne and Mr Rundle raised concerns.

Main Roads is set to undertake immediate action including the installation of new holding lines by the end of the week.

Other minor works are also expected including rumble strips, pavement treatments and signage.

The intersection is scheduled to be sealed with asphalt in May this year, at which time the other line markings will be reviewed.

“I have seen the near misses — trucks don’t even stop,” Ms Saffioti said.

“Of course, there was that terrible accident when a van didn’t stop at all.”

Other footage of the road shows numerous near-misses with road trains even speeding through the intersection.

Mr Rundle said he was relieved on behalf of the Lake Grace community that the intersection would be upgraded.

“It is deeply concerning for the community that until now, no major works have been carried out since the audit,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing the upgrades taking place in the coming months and that the Lake Grace community can be assured a solution is imminent.”