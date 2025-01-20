Nationals leader David Littleproud says the Coalition would have a “mandate” to reverse the Albanese Government’s plan to ban the live sheep trade if it wins the next Federal election and slapped back at critics who say it is not guaranteed. Mr Littleproud, in WA this week to open Mia Davies’ campaign office in Kalamunda, said his first Bill as deputy prime minister would be to reverse the Albanese Government’s legislation to end live sheep exports by sea from mid-2028, which passed in July. “We have that mandate... the very first Bill I bring to Parliament . . . is to reinstate that industry and my very first trip overseas would be to the Middle East,” he said. “We expect the next Parliament to reinstate the mandate we are given. I could not be clearer that it is our plan.” Mr Littleproud’s pledge is after Liberal leader Peter Dutton met with Keep The Sheep campaigners at the Perth Royal Show in September to renew his promise to reinstate the live sheep trade if the Coalition won the next Federal election. There is no guarantee a Coalition Government would be able to get changes to the legislation to end the trade through both houses of Parliament, with minor parties, teals and Greens to contend with. But Mr Littleproud denied reinstating the trade was a false promise. “We will have a mandate... this Government made very clear they had a mandate to phase out the live sheep industry in WA,” he said. “This was more about a preference deal with the Animal Justice Party . . .this will lead to the perverse death of millions of sheep from other parts of the world because we haven’t stayed in the market.”