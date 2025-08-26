A parliamentary inquiry that could lead to changes to WA Labor’s controversial gun laws has been delayed after attracting an overwhelming volume of public submissions. The WA Government launched a parliamentary inquiry into the Firearms Act 2024 on May 28 after widespread community concern about the laws being unworkable and unfair to law-abiding gun owners. The inquiry — which was not publicly advertised with letters instead sent to just 140 stakeholders — attracted more than 2600 submissions from individuals and organisations affected by the changes. The committee’s chair, Labor MLC Katrina Stratton, requested the extension in WA Parliament on August 19, citing an “extraordinarily high number of submissions” — with 2670 received. The extension means the report delivered by the committee will be delayed until October 16, rather than August 28. Speaking in Parliament, Dr Stratton said the additional time was required to “enable the committee to properly discharge its reporting obligations to the Legislative Council and revealed hearings to be organised with stakeholders in coming weeks. The extension was supported by the both the State Government and the Opposition. WA Nationals leader Shane Love said the extension proved the controversial laws had been rushed and poorly managed, and the initial three-month time frame was unrealistic. He said the lodging of 2670 submissions in less than a month demonstrated the widespread community concern. “While the extension is welcome, this situation was entirely predictable,” Mr Love said. The committee’s inquiry into the gun laws aimed to review the operation, effectiveness, and implementation of the act’s provisions, and to report on any issues that have arisen because of the legislation. It is also to recommend in its report any amendments to the legislation to ensure workability and effectiveness. More than 2000 people protested the gun laws outside WA Parliament on August 14, calling for the laws to be canned. That same day, a motion by Legalise Cannabis Dr Brian Walker MLA to introduce a 20,669 signatures-strong petition was narrowly defeated by two votes after the Greens voted with the government. Mr Love said the “sensible approach” would have been to pause the contentious firearms laws until the committee had completed and handed down its report. “Instead, Labor has put the cart before the horse, and these laws may now have to be rewritten once the inquiry reports in October,” he said. “For thousands of law-abiding firearms owners, gun clubs, dealers, and sporting shooters, this drawn-out process is frustrating and unfair. “All they are asking for is practical, evidence-based laws and genuine consultation.” Shooters Union WA State advocate Steve Harrison said it was the community effort of every WA shooter that led to the extension. “We can’t control the review, but we have some expectation it will provide some moderated and improved outcomes on the impact of the legislation,” he said. The WA Government’s “toughest gun laws in Australia” came into effect on March 31 after legislation cementing the new Firearms Act 2024 was passed in June 2024, with more than 50,000 guns seized under an “historic” buyback scheme