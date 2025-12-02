The new president of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA has set his sights on modernising the organisation, saying he wants to turn it into the “blueprint” for what farm advocacy should look like. Kojonup grazier Digby Stretch — who farms 50km south-west of town with wife Nikki — said he was “excited” to take on the role and confident in the strength of the people around him. He took the reins from York farmer Tony Seabrook, who stepped down on November 28 after 11 years as president. “It will undoubtedly be a challenge, but I am encouraged by the quality of the people I have around me in the PGA,” Mr Stretch said. “There’s a real sense of fellowship within the organisation — we have each other’s backs and we’re willing to stand up for what is right, even when it’s not necessarily the popular choice.” Mr Stretch first became involved in industry politics in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Australian Wool Corporation’s Reserve Price Scheme, saying he was prompted to continue the PGA’s fight for free enterprise. He also recalled tackling a quarantinable sheep disease on the family farm, and saying he and his wife found the existing State Government-led program was no longer fit for purpose. “I couldn’t stand by, so I threw myself in and we made a lot of changes to improve surveillance and system management,” Mr Stretch said. “I’ve always put my hand up to represent industry. I never planned on it, but I discovered it’s something I do. “Whether that was firefighting, helping with the school, or engaging with the PGA, I’ve tried to contribute wherever I could.” Mr Stretch’s family has been involved with the PGA since the 1970s, and he has just wrapped up 11 years as the group’s vice-president, including more than a decade as livestock committee chair. The Stretch family farms about 1500ha of canola and cereals and runs 15,000 sheep and lambs. Their daughter Emily and sons Chris and Hunter are currently pursuing other opportunities, and the family has restructured the farm business and implemented a share farming arrangement for the sheep. They have also put in place what Mr Stretch said was a “high quality spray contractor” to support their “talented cropping staff member”, giving Mr Stretch the flexibility to focus on the PGA presidency. He credited former president Mr Seabrook for his leadership and influence. “Everyone knows who Tony Seabrook is — you’d have to be living under a rock if you didn’t,” Mr Stretch said. “His passion and belief in agriculture are incredible. He’s an absolute champion for free markets and choice.” Mr Stretch said the industry was under increasing pressure, with fewer people carrying more responsibility at a time when food and fibre production had never been more important. “In terms of food and fibre, more is falling on fewer shoulders. We have to stand taller,” he said. “The technology and genetic gains we’re seeing in cropping and sheep are incredible. It’s an exciting time to be in agriculture, but the challenges are very real.” Mr Stretch’s appointment comes after a tough year for the association. In January, the PGA revealed it had uncovered “serious financial misconduct and a major funding shortfall” before entering administration that same month. A rescue plan was put in place with creditors in March, enabling the organisation to exit administration and continue its business as usual but a police investigation is still under way. Mr Stretch said finalising the organisation’s major governance, finance and IT overhaul would be a key focus of his presidency. “We’ve cleaned the whiteboard, remapped our governance and finances, and the PGA is on track to become a blueprint of what a modern farm advocacy group should be,” he said. “We need to respect people’s time . . . but in saying that, if farmers are not at the table shaping outcomes, they will be ignored.”