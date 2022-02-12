The Isolated Children’s Parents Association of WA will postpone its 50th Annual State Conference celebrations until next year and instead hold a more subdued event online on March 18 after a member survey revealed significant concerns about COVID-19.

ICPA State President Sally Brindal announced the “difficult decision” on Saturday, saying the group’s members — who normally travel to the Perth from some of WA’s most far-flung locations — had highlighted “a reluctance to travel to the regions from Perth”.

She said while disappointing, the group hoped holding the online forum would help keep regional communities safe from COVID-19.

Ms Brindal said the safety of members and regional communities was “priority”.

“The celebration of 50 years for a voluntary organisation is something that is worthy of grandeur celebrations,” she said.

“Without strong support from our members, the celebrations would be somewhat subdued.”

The event — this year planned for the Pagoda Resort and Spa in Como on March 18 — brings parents together for a day of presentations before the annual general meeting and a sundowner.

ICPA WA State Council will postpone the planned celebrations, including a banquet dinner, until March 17 next year.

Instead, the group will organise an online event through a dedicated ICPA WA conference website.

A reduced program will be on offer but the annual general meeting will still kick off at 4pm, as originally advertised.

Ms Brindal said member and guest invitations would be distributed in coming weeks once the new format was organised.

She said State Council was working with website developers to have the information available “as quickly as possible”.

This year’s event will still be organised by the ICPA WA’s youngest branch, the Mid West, which is led by Jenny Critch.

Ms Brindal said the conference convenors had worked hard to fundraise and attract sponsors for the event.

She urged members to have patience while the group worked through the changes.

Established in 1971, the Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association is a national organisation representing rural students and their families at all stages of education and has a large network of branches throughout Australia.

ICPA WA works within the community to provide support and assistance to rural and regional families across WA.