Applications for the national Drought Resilience Mentoring Program are now open to farmers or rural professionals interested in connecting with others.

The project about being part of a national network of mentors and mentees, sharing knowledge and learning from others to support and strengthen the agriculture sector and regional Australia.

The Drought Resilience Mentoring Program is an initiative designed to strengthen the future of regional communities through capacity building and collaboration.

It has been rolled out by Federal Government and appointed to the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation along with key partners.

Australian Rural Leadership Foundation chief executive Matt Linnegar said the Drought Resilience Mentoring Program provided participants with the opportunity to learn from one another and those with experience and expertise in areas of science, resilience, wellbeing and agricultural practise.

“It’s an opportunity to connect experience and innovation with ideas and opportunities,” he said.

The DRMP kick off with inductions in October and November, with mentoring sessions held between January and June next year.

The program will also feature eight covering topics relevant to strengthening drought and climate resilience, agriculture and regional Australia.

The first four webinars are scheduled to roll out between August and November, with the remaining four webinars to be held in the first half of next year.

“With the mentoring program conducted primarily online and inclusive of all agricultural industries, this is a truly national initiative,” Mr Linnegar said.

“So, wherever you are in Australia, take the opportunity to sign up as a mentee or a mentor and invest in yourself, your business and your region.”

National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar said it was important agriculture remained proactive if it was to reach its goal of being worth $100 billion.

“When it comes to building drought resilience among the future leaders of regional, rural and remote communities, the delivery of this mentoring program is significant to that, giving leaders the tools to withstand hardship, but also the connection and network to collaborate as an industry,” he said.

“It means coming together to tackle challenges such as drought and climate.”

Applications are now open and close August 31.

To find out more, visit rural-leaders.org.au/our-programs/drought-resilience-leaders/.