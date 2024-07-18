The town of Merredin will be hosting a two-day workshop to improve drought resilience among the community on July 25 and 26. Facilitated by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) under the Future Drought Funds Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative and run in partnership with Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management Incorporated, the workshop will guide people who want to play a more active role in their community and contribute to positive change. ARLF chief executive Matt Linnegar said that over the past three years leadership programs have been run in more than 25 communities, building local leadership capacity and networks to bring new understanding, perspective and skills to move forward,” he said. “The Changemaker workshop empowers individuals who wish to make a real difference in their communities by providing them with skills in assessing their region’s readiness for change, positive change agency, purposeful engagement and storytelling to shape communities. ‘ The workshop is a vital component of the $29.6 million Australian Government Future Drought Fund-supported Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative. This Initiative combines and builds on previous programs to deliver tailored support in getting agriculture-dependent communities in rural, regional and remote Australia more prepared and resilient to the impacts of drought and changing climate. It is delivered by the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal in partnership with the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation and community organisations across the country. The workshop will beheld at the Merredin Regional Community & Leisure Centre. It is a fully subsidised workshop with catering included across both days. For more information or to register for this event, visit: events.humanitix.com/changemaker-workshop-merredin-region17-wa.