“Bad or terrible” is how nearly 90 per cent of WA sheep producers have described their paddock feed supply, a survey handed to the State Government’s new dry season taskforce has revealed. Sheep Producers Australia submitted its survey and findings to the taskforce during the group’s last meeting in May. The survey, which was open from April 26 to May 8 and circulated via text message and social media, had responses from just under 650 WA producers, which were spread across mixed livestock, grains, fodder and hay enterprises. SPA chief executive Bonnie Skinner said it is crucial for the taskforce to gather evidence and anecdotal information to be able to provide resources “where they’re most needed”. “Unsurprisingly the greatest demand for feed was for roughage, including hay, silage or straw, and grains. More than half of the respondents indicated they would need financial assistance to purchase feed and/or water,” Ms Skinner said. Forty-two per cent of respondents said they had feed on-farm to last until the season’s breaks, and 39 per cent were able to access stock feed off-farm. Thirteen per cent indicated they had no access to feed stocks. However, the survey’s findings for water supply proved to be more positive, with most respondents saying they were confident they had sufficient water for their livestock. When asked about “disposing” of livestock because of the dry season, nearly half of the respondents (298 producers) said they would euthanise their livestock. Most respondents also said more people in their region on average felt they were “doing it tougher” than in previous market downturns or doing it so tough that they were considering leaving the livestock industry. The taskforce established “key themes” from the survey, which included the need for more feed, financial support and subsidies, freight, live export, livestock markets and market access. “Markets and market access were mentioned in terms of the expansion of abattoirs in WA and the government ensuring reasonable competition in the market for sheepmeat by maintaining the live export trade and ensuring enough buyers in the market,” Ms Skinner said. Sheep Producers Australia have contacted all respondents who requested follow-up assistance.