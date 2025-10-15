International Day of Rural Women: Liz Heggaton

When Liz Heggaton lost her beloved husband Craig — a respected vet, sheep breeder and her partner in life and business — to suicide, her world was shattered. But in the face of unimaginable grief, the Kojonup sheep producer refused to give in. Instead, she stood up — for her family, for their farm, and for the cause that now drives her: raising awareness of prostate cancer, the illness her husband battled quietly before his death. “Grief is really, really hard work, but one thing it’s taught me is that you have two options in life; either fall in a heap or get on with it,” Ms Heggaton said. “I know what Craig would want me to do, and also my children — they need me to be strong.” Dr Heggaton was a passionate farmer, vet, and sheep breeder who took particular interest in artificial breeding — a method that, when employed by a veterinarian, can inseminate up to 450 ewes in a day. He was also the chair at WAMMCO — WA’s biggest sheep farmer co-operative, headquartered in Katanning. In July 2024, aged 63, Mr Heggaton took his own life while undergoing androgen deprivation — a common prostate cancer treatment known to cause depression, fatigue, and other serious side effects. More than 26,000 Australian men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and face a 70 per cent increased risk of suicide. Ms Heggaton has poured her heartbreak into purpose, championing men’s health awareness across the country, in particular of prostate cancer. “I really found a purpose with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia — losing Craig to suicide has shocked not just the WA agri world, but across Australia and New Zealand because he was such a high-profile person. No one could believe it,” she said. “They all thought he was bulletproof. “I guess losing him, I’ve then tried to find the answer as to the why.” In October, proceeds from the leading Kojak ram in their on-property ram sale were donated to PCFA — it sold for $7200, with additional donations from WAMMCO, Elders and Nutrien, to round it up to a $15,000 donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Ms Heggaton also remains a passionate farmer and advocate for the agriculture industry, which is in her blood. “My father had three different sheep studs . . . it’s really in my DNA and it goes way back — my ancestors came up in the 1830s, they were real pioneers in WA,” she said. “It’s in my genetics and then I fell in love with a fantastic human being and we created this amazing business together, for which I’m incredibly grateful — in addition we have three great children.” Ms Heggaton believes her husband would have wanted her to continue running the farm they poured their heart and soul into. Dr Heggaton founded Genstock Artificial Breeding Services in 1983 — the oldest sheep artificial breeding centre in Australia — and together they helped shape the industry. “Craig and I were so passionate about Genstock and the artificial breeding tools at his fingertips, because he really pioneered laparoscopic AI and embryo transfer in sheep,” Ms Heggaton said. “We have great depth of quality in our BreedersBEST Genetics because of the many years of embryo transfer — and I remember at his memorial service saying to a very large congregation that I was determined to carry on with the sheep breeding because I’m so passionate about it. “Craig, with his role at WAMMCO, was very focused on meat production, and we’re continuing on with our prime lamb production.” Ms Heggaton’s work with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia has given her another reason to “get out of bed”, and in recent months she has led a national push to call on the Federal Government to invest $7.7m in urgent funding for 21 new PCFA prostate cancer specialist nurses around the country. It’s a move she, and others, hope will help meet growing demand for clinical and psychological support, targeting regional areas with high unmet needs. “I know I thought Craig was large in life, but his death has actually created much-needed awareness in the space,” she said. Lifeline 13 11 14.