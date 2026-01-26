Dyson Jones rolls out WoolClip to boost efficiency

A new year has kicked off with the use of recent technology at WA’s major wool selling centre, with Dyson Jones Wool rolling out the use of WoolClip across its wool stores for the first time. Leading the charge is Dyson Jones Wool’s new staff member Russell Fraser, who made the move to become the company’s assistant trading manager after three decades working as a wool buyer, most recently at TechWool. WoolClip, developed by Australian Wool Exchange, works via a smartphone app or the internet and released in 2018 for on-farm clip documentation, focused on capturing wool information during and after shearing. It replaces traditional, paper-based documentation with a cloud-based system that manages bale data in real time. This includes creating wool specifications, managing National Wool Declarations, entering mob and bale details during shearing and generating consignments and sending information to marketing organisations or warehouses. Mr Fraser said the main benefit of using WoolClip — as a broker— was the ability to capture data more quickly and reduce the amount of manual paperwork, compared to the prior way of recording important bale data via paper forms. “We are using it to streamline our processes and to access up-to-date information about the wool in our stores,” he said. “We want to introduce the new technology . . . because that is really the way forward.” For Dyson Jones, it means that when a grower or wool classer uses WoolClip at shearing and nominates Dyson Jones as the marketing or buying agent, it automatically receives the electronic wool specification, bale details and the National Wool Declaration. Companies like Dyson Jones can then import this data directly into their clip management, auction cataloguing software and accounting and logistics systems — creating lots instantly, matching bales to test results, and avoid re-keying bale numbers. Dyson Jones state manager Peter Howie said the company had been working with AWEX to help woolgrowers and classers implement the technology during the past few years. “After seeing the benefits of the digital documentation on farm we have decided to roll it out in our stores,” he said. “The main advantage not only does it cut down on errors like double up on bale numbers, misdescribed bales . . . and it is also a great stock control tool. “With the implementation of the compulsory PIC numbers on January 1 we think this is a great way for growers to ‘tick all the boxes’ as the specification cannot be finalised without all the information being imputed.” WoolClip was launched to much fanfare in 2018, and at the end of 2022 was rolled together with Australian Wool Innovation’s tool WoolQ, to provide a seamless pathway for wool production to be collected on farm, stored and analysed. Marketed as the “trusted tool for digitising wool clip documentation”, WoolClip has been used by wool classers, growers and selling agents with industry celebrating one million bales being processed for sale through the tool late last year. AWEX chief executive Charlie McElhone said the achievement reflected growing confidence in the tool. Mr Fraser said like all industries, the wool sector was facing challenges finding staff and “technology is the way forward”. Dyson Jones rolled out WoolClip at its storerooms adjacent to the Fremantle Wool Selling Centre in December, which is traditionally a quieter month for wool sales in terms of bales lotted and sold. Mr Fraser said he was enjoying his new role, joking he was the “everything man” and working hard to support Mr Howie. “I’m learning a lot . . . this is the same industry but the other side of the fence,” he said. “I’m keen to bring my skills to Dyson Jones from a buying perspective and with a different set of eyes.”