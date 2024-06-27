Producers should stop focusing on emissions and start looking at the possibility of generating more income with on-farm solar power, according to New Zealand cherry farmer Mike Casey. Mr Casey was a keynote speaker at last week’s AgZERO conference and challenged Australian producers to a race to see if New Zealand or Australia would become the first nation to go all-electric when it came to farm machinery. “If Australia and New Zealand do anything well together, it’s compete,” Mr Casey said. “The climate needs everyone to come together to reduce emissions, and we have the resources.” Through his company Rewiring Aotearoa, Mr Casey is leading the way in electrifying farms in New Zealand. He said electrifying farms presented a real opportunity for producers and rural communities to reduce costs, diversify their income, and play a significant role in developing renewable energy systems. He understood there was real resistance in the agricultural industry towards going electric, with some strong attachment among many to diesel-powered machines. “I say to everyone starting out, electrify everything you can, and everything you don’t love,” Mr Casey said. With a self-confessed “blatant disrespect for authority” Mr Casey insisted in the race to transform the energy sector, there needed to be a real financial incentive for farms to go electric. “We really need to stop talking emissions and start talking dollars,”, he said. He said Australian producers had a real advantage when it came to going electric with their farming machinery as they were the envy of the world, with some of the cheapest electricity available. He said going electric was a “no-brainer” when electricity could be generated on-farm using solar panels at reduced energy costs. Mr Casey said it was through “crunching the numbers” that the decision to go all-electric was made on his cherry farm. The farm consists of 9300 cherry trees which at full production produce 80 tonnes of cherries a year and sequester 3.8 tonnes of carbon — which Mr Casey admitted was not that much. Through diesel alone, the farm was producing 50 tonnes of carbon emissions a year. Tackling this carbon footprint and the cost involved has been done through electrifying as much of his equipment as possible. The property now saves an average of $40,000 a year on operational costs through electrification of its “fossil fuel machines”. “I am a little bit of a climate activist,” Mr Casey said “We have electrified 21 machines in five years.” Mr Casey said this had meant making a lot of modifications to equipment, as well as buying equipment, often at a high price given its fledgling stage of development within the agriculture industry and availability in New Zealand. “For us it has been a really expensive exercise to build tractors and spray rigs,” he said. “It will take more than 13 years to pay back some of this investment. “But we have more than halved our energy costs.” Mr Casey said the world was now at an economic tipping point when it came to electronic technology. He said in New Zealand it was cheaper to generate and store energy than to get it off the grid, which was also the case in Australia. Looking to the future, the potential earnings of producing on-farm energy was also part of the equation to invest in solar, he said. “When everyone is winning you don’t have to fight,” Mr Casey said. “Australia is the envy of the world with the ability to produce the cheapest energy through rooftop solar power.” “This is about breaking down barriers. “I am really annoyed Japan hasn’t built an electric ute yet. “The BYD Shark may be the final frontier when it comes to holding on to our identity of rugged men while also helping the environment.” Mr Casey said being self-sufficient when it came to generating your own on-farm energy was the way of the future. With plenty of land, lots of sun, and increasing demand for renewable energy, now was the time for the agricultural industry to move forward, using, creating and storing more electricity to reduce costs and diversify revenue streams, he said. Mr Casey said this was in the best economic and environmental interests of everyone, from producers to consumers, and the Australian energy sector.