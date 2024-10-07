The Port of Esperance has had important upgrades to its sole heavy vehicle access route in a bid to improve safety and efficiencies for road users. The works comprised the first stage of the State Government’s $19.6 million Road Improvement Program for the port. It included the installation of 920 tonnes of asphalt and close to one hectare of road pavement to Hughes Road, as well as new drainage, kerbing and safety barriers. A new truck layover area was also constructed, configured to improve the flow of truck movements along the road. Future upgrades will involve reconfiguring the port’s access intersection to better accommodate the growth in movements of larger B-triple trucks, as well as further works reconstructing degraded areas of road pavement. WA Ports Minister David Michael said Hughes Road was a crucial link in the Port of Esperance supply chain, facilitating more than five million tonnes of trade over the past year. “Significant growth has occurred at the port since the road’s construction four decades ago, with new and diverse commodities welcomed to accommodate the rapid expansion of the battery and other critical minerals trade and other markets,” Mr Michael said. “This critical supply route underpins the agriculture sector, with more than 3.4 million tonnes of grain and 270,000 tonnes of fertiliser delivered to and from the port. “The road is now significantly safer and better equipped to handle the continued diverse trade opportunities facilitated by Southern Ports.” He said the Cook Government was committed to ensuring infrastructure at WA ports facilitated growing trade opportunities. Agricultural Region MLC Shelley Payne said Hughes Road was “integral” to the smooth operation of the port.