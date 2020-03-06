Home
Esther brings relief from dry for Kimberley producers

Zach RelphCountryman
Ellenbrae Station after ex-tropical cyclone Esther provided much-needed rain.
Camera IconEllenbrae Station after ex-tropical cyclone Esther provided much-needed rain. Credit: Larissa Walker/Ellenbrae Station

Dry Kimberley pastoral stations have been showered with much-needed rainfall, alleviating the parched conditions endured by many cattle producers.

However, Pilbara-based station owners were not as lucky after ex-tropical cyclone Esther swept across Australia’s north last week.

The tropical low crossed into WA from the Northern Territory last Friday, after forming in Queensland as a category one cyclone, to lash Kununurra.

More than 135mm fell at the East Kimberley town last Friday, before 134mm dropped on Saturday.

Ellenbrae Station before the recent drenching.
Camera IconEllenbrae Station before the recent drenching. Credit: Larissa Walker/Ellenbrae Station

About 230km south-west of Kununurra, Ellenbrae Station pastoralist Larissa Walker watched with glee on Friday while ex-tropical cyclone Esther drenched the 404,685ha landholding with 190mm.

Mrs Walker, who also operates a tourism business at Ellenbrae, said the rainfall was overdue, with more than 250mm falling in total, after the station and its herd of Shorthorns sweltered through a two-year dry spell.

“It was a nice rain, which didn’t come in one hit, so there wasn’t damage,” she said.

“The creek was so dry, we could see the bottom of it ... this rain should help quite a few pastoralists — it was definitely needed.”

After passing over Kununurra, ex-tropical cyclone Esther dropped more than 152mm at Wyndham last Friday and Saturday.

It then travelled south-west to the coast before swooping back inland to respectively provide Derby and Halls Creek about 110mm and 77mm on Monday this week.

Ellenbrae Station after ex-tropical cyclone Esther provided much-needed rain.
Camera IconEllenbrae Station after ex-tropical cyclone Esther provided much-needed rain. Credit: Larissa Walker/Ellenbrae Station

Despite the Kimberley drenching, Pilbara cattle producers failed to receive much joy from ex-tropical cyclone Esther.

Warrawagine Station manager Belinda Lethbridge said the renowned 401,000ha cattle property, about 140km east of Marble Bar, did not get a drop.

“We didn’t get anything, unfortunately,” she said.

“Cyclone Blake gave us some rain in January, about 150mm, but that’s all we have had since March last year.

“We haven’t had a good wet season for about three years now ... we definitely need more rain soon or it will be a long time between now and next wet season.”

Pastoralists and Graziers Association WA president Tony Seabrook said ex-tropical cyclone Esther highlighted a lack of water catchment infrastructure.

He slammed the McGowan Government’s policy for no dams along the Fitzroy River, saying “there is no ability to capture the rising flood waters in the Fitzroy catchment area, which means hundreds of gigalitres of much-needed fresh water will flow uncaptured into the ocean”.

