A chance meeting between Estonian couple Katherine Meinberg and Gert Jurisoo on the other side of the world from home sparked a love of farming and a unique business idea for candles. Marking her fifth year seeding and harvesting on farm in Borden, Meinberg began creating candles in her down time three years ago — a skill she picked up when she was younger while the power in her town went out for a week after a storm, and developed a love for the art. “I have been loving doing everything myself,” she said. “I have been creative all my life which has helped me with the candles.” Initially arriving in Australia knowing minimal English, Meinberg soon picked the language up and fulfilled her mandatory regional work for her visa requirements. Mr Jurisoo, then just a friend, suggested a Borden farm for Meinberg to complete her visa requirements — the pair, both from Estonia, met in Perth and eventually became partners. “I knew that I had to do my farm work I wanted to continue being in Australia . . . if I wanted to do my second or third-year working holiday visa,” Meinberg said. “I wanted to have that experience that was actually my dream . . . everything I actually wished for has come true — driving with a truck, driving heavy, big machinery including a tractor and a harvester. “I never thought I would go this far and get sponsored and go down the pathway for permanent residency.” Working her way through the candle-making process and learning from mistakes and success, Meinberg was inspired to create unique molds for her creations. Taking a leap, Meinberg infused the heart of WA’s sheep sector into a special edition candle — dubbed the Woolly Wanderers — for the 2026 Wagin Woolorama where she set up her first stall. “It’s boring to pour candles . . . and then I wanted to improvise and start doing sculptural candles,” she said. “The problem was that so many people are doing boring candles, and so many people are doing sculptural candles — I thought how can I do something different? “I have been experimenting for three years . . . I have been doing it as a hobby, just over and over again — and finally I conquered the mountain. “(Woolorama) was a big success for me.” The scent of Meinberg’s candles drew in droves of people to her stall where they took in the cleverly made and uniquely themed candles. “I was over the moon . . . I had very good sales. I’m really very happy about it,” she said. Meinberg is determined to continue spreading waxy cheer with her next stall at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.