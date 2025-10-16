WA-raised female gun shearer Nikki Lyons has set new shearing world record while wearing her favourite fabric of all time — wool. Ms Lyons, who her cut her teeth shearing at the age of 17 while a student at WA College of Agriculture — Harvey, set the new nine-hour Merino lamb shearing record for women on Wednesday, October 15. The unstoppable force and mum-of-four shore 502 lambs between 6am and 6pm, spending nine hours of that time shearing across several runs. She achieved the milestone less than a year after setting the eight-hour Merino lamb record for women in November 2024, by shearing 395 lambs at a shed in Browning, New South Wales. Ms Lyon said she set the challenging target of 500 Merino lambs this time around, which she smashed after taking — on average — 64 seconds to shear each lamb. This included catching, placing, shearing and letting go. Achieving the milestone came after nearly two-and-a-half years of training that started when she was preparing for her eight-hour record. Her weekly training included three weight sessions, two cardio sessions, and two days of yoga, as well as shearing during the day. “I would wake up early, do my morning workout... the kids would go to school, and I would shear,” Ms Lyons said. “I’d pick the kids up from school and make dinner... and while they were eating I’d hop on the rower.” Ms Lyons, now based in New South Wales, works as a shearer during school hours and farms White Suffolk sheep with her husband Fergus at their 80ha property in Yass. She grew up in Port Hedland before later moving to a small farm on the outskirts of Bunbury, when she was 11, and first picked up a handpiece while at ag college before deciding to take a gap year shearing around WA. That gap year turned into six years on the boards, before she moved to the eastern states and met her now-husband. Ms Lyons picked up the handpiece after a 10-year hiatus in 2020 when COVID-19 border closures led to a shortage of shearers, and has since been heralded an inspiration to male and female shearers alike. Rallying behind Ms Lyons and her team of supporters were a range of different wool-focused sponsors who enabled the entire crew to be decked out in wool. Also supporting her were her four children, Anika, 13, Gracie, 11, Chloe, 9, and Hamish, 7. WA-based The Merino Polo owner Steve Noa said he was proud to supply 60 of his polo shorts for Ms Lyons’ team to wear during the event. “She really wanted everyone dressed in wool, and it really is the perfect fabric,” he said. Ms Lyons completed the record decked out in a woollen shearing singlet and wool-lined shearing pants, before changing into wool-denim blend pants for the final few runs. “Wool makes an amazing shirt... it makes amazing leggings, and this was an opportunity to showcase to everyone that ‘wool isn’t a granny knitted sweater’,” she said. “I stayed cool and comfortable all day.” Ms Lyons and a member of her team Dwayne “Blacky” Black spent the four days prior to the record challenge familiarising themselves with the sheep she planned to shear. “We practiced on the wether portion of the lambs... working out the best pattern and technique,” she said. “I really enjoyed the lead up, and I felt like on record day I was in a really good head space. “I set out with the intention that whatever happened, would happen, but either way I was going to enjoy it.” Ms Lyons paid tribute to her well-dressed team of about 20 people, who she said “micromanaged” her on the day. This included Blacky, who was a second pair of eyes on the sheep, and Josh Clayton as her dedicated hydration officer, as well as others cooking and completing other tasks. When asked what she loved about the industry, Ms Lyons’ answer was simple. “I really like my job, I enjoy going to work and shearing sheep,” she said. She also had a clear message for her supporters and onlookers. “The shearing industry is such an iconic Australian industry, Australia was built on the sheep’s back,” she said. “And now I am asking Australia to help build back our industry... I wish everyone had a piece of Merino wool in their cupboard. “It is so sustainable, and it is just the most amazing fabric.” In unbelievable scenes, Ms Lyons was back on the boards the next day, saying she was feeling “pretty good”.