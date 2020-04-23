Farmer set to pay a “significant amount” to CBH

Morawa farmer Rod Madden will fork out a “significant amount” to CBH after a bust-up between he and the grain handler hit the WA Supreme Court for mediation today.

CBH released a statement this afternoon that said proceedings against Mr Madden had been “finalised by agreement” today.

“Mr Madden has provided an undertaking to the court that he will comply with his confidentiality obligations,” the statement said.

“Mr Madden also agreed to pay a significant amount to CBH for its legal costs.”

In March, Countryman revealed CBH had started legal proceedings against the Morawa farmer after he allegedly divulged confidential information on radio and in emails.

The fight revolved around Mr Madden’s interview on the February 21 edition of WA Country Hour, when he gave an interview detailing his concerns about the company.

A writ filed in the Supreme Court revealed CBH had requested an injunction on Mr Madden, to stop him from disclosing information gained as a director.

CBH alleges that Mr Madden breached “confidentiality obligations”, and “made statements revealing information ... confidential to CBH”.

Mr Madden, who farms at Morawa, resigned from the board on February 17 — four days before the interview on WA Country Hour.

But the writ alleges Mr Madden was still bound by a confidentiality agreement, or deed poll, when he made the comments on the ABC.

The writ said the disclosure of information in the agreement could “cause commercial and financial detriment to CBH and its group countries”.

Countryman approached Mr Madden for comment, but he declined to comment.

CBH’s statement also said it expected “all directors and employees of the cooperatives to conduct themselves professionally and to maintain the highest possible standards, and breaches of confidentiality will not be tolerated”.

It also said the cooperative would “make no further comment on this matter”.