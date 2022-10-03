The Perth Royal Show’s newest attraction bringing agriculture to the forefront of the eight-day extravaganza saw the country and city collide in an exciting and engaging fashion.

From milking cows, digging for potatoes, an animal nursery and hoards of vintage machinery, AgVenture Hill put the the $11 billion sector in sharp focus at the Claremont Showground throughout the week.

Camera Icon Perth's Jasper Gilroy, 2, enjoyed the vintage machinery at AgVenture Hill. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

The sprawling trail was introduced this year as part of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA’s plan to connect the country and city, with more than 25 different food and agriculture displays.

Children were excitedly taking trail books, which provided them with a map of the 12 different sites within AgVenture Hill, where they followed Lucy the sheep dog, collecting stamps as they stopped at each.

Camera Icon Busselton dairy farmer Wendy Negus and Benger dairy farmer Harry Partridge were at AgVenture Hill meeting show-goers and talking to them about the industry. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

South West dairy farmers Wendy Negus and Harry Partridge — who were outside the Dairy Pavilion to chat to people about the industry — said a lot of children had come by to get their booklets stamped.

“We’re the last stop on the trail and there’s been heaps of kids coming and getting their last stamp,” Mr Partridge said.

In the Farm 2 Food pavilion, kids were able to try their hand at harvesting potatoes, guessing which grain was which at the CBH Group display and getting to see what the inside of a Royal Flying Doctor Service plane looked like.

They also got to meet children’s book character Farmer George and the duo behind the popular publications.

Camera Icon Farmer George founders Simone Kain and Ben Hood. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Grass Patch farmers Jenny and Graham Perks were at the Farmers Across Borders stall raising money for the charity. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

The selfless growers behind Esperance-based charity Farmers Across Borders were also set up for the week, fundraising for their next run with a $2 ‘Buy a Bale’ initiative.

Camera Icon Hundreds of heartfelt messages were left on the 'Thank a Farmer' wall at AgVenture Hill's Farm 2 Food Paviillion. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

In a touching display, the ‘Thank A Farmer’ wall was filled with hundreds of heartfelt and jovial messages expressing their appreciation for WA’s hard-working primary producers.

“A massive thank-you,” one read. “It’s not easy, but that’s what makes you unique and special.”

“The Earth wouldn’t be the same without you. Thanks legends.”

Reading them pulled on the heartstrings of Quairading farmer Kylie Squiers and her daughter Danika, 17, who stopped in to read them before Mrs Squiers added her own.

“Without farmers, you’d be hungry, naked and sober,” she laughed.

Camera Icon Hundreds of heartfelt messages were left on the 'Thank a Farmer' wall at AgVenture Hill's Farm 2 Food Paviillion. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

It was an exciting show for the State’s dairy industry, which missed out on having a pavilion at the last show after the building it was normally in was used as a COVID clinic instead.

Camera Icon Perth Royal Show dairy pavilion organiser Louise Cashmore. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Organiser Louise Cashmore said it was “incredibly exciting” to have it back this year and it had been extremely popular.

“People are loving it,” she said. “The line out the door on Monday was huge.

“There’s just such an amazing range of exhibitors and some really cool videos and information too.

“It’s great that we’ve had Wendy and Harry here and we had Michael Partridge through earlier as well. It’s a small community but a very passionate community.”