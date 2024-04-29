The Grains Research and Development Corporation and CSIRO have sent out a nationwide message to growers and advisors to actively monitor for mice, following reports of moderate to high mouse activity in areas such as the Central Eastern Wheatbelt of WA. The North Adelaide Plains, Victorian Mallee and Wimmera, Darling Downs in Queensland were also identified to have medium to high mouse activity. As part of efforts to measure mouse numbers, GRDC and CSIRO recommended active burrow counts and the use of mouse chew cards, which can be ordered from GRDC. CSIRO mouse researcher Steve Henry said it was important for growers and advisers to actively monitor mouse activity. “Moderate to high mouse numbers are a concern for this time of year due to it coinciding with the seeding of winter crops, which is when significant economic damage can occur,” he said. “Given the favourable conditions across many areas, mice have been breeding through summer and autumn, with numbers expected to peak in April/May. “Because of that, and because of patchy activity across paddocks, growers are advised to monitor multiple paddocks to gauge mouse numbers to inform management decisions over the coming weeks.” The GRDC and CSIRO have also recommended, if mice are present, for growers to bait at, or as soon as possible after, sowing to prevent damage to freshly sown crops, as well as to talk to bait suppliers early to ensure a timely supply. The research groups noted the emergency permit for baits containing 50g/kg zinc phosphide has lapsed, meaning growers can now only get baits containing 25g/kg. GRDC pests manager Leigh Nelson said it was essential to monitor and report mouse activity and growers should refer to the GRDC mouse management page to see more management options. “Mouse populations at the moment show patchy activity levels — moderate to high activity in one paddock but low in the next,” she said. “This variability highlights the importance of active monitoring by growers to assess the potential risk to their crops. “Early detection and management are crucial for reducing the impact on the upcoming winter crop season.” Dr Nelson encouraged growers and advisers to report mouse activity on the MouseAlert website and to follow @MouseAlert on X, formerly Twitter, for updates.