Farmers in court for final clash

Down it came — heavy rainfall washing out roads, flooding streets, and flushing out waterfalls and creeks which had sat stagnant across the Kimberley after a lengthy dry spell.

Ex-tropical cyclone Esther provided the sweet relief Kimberley residents had been waiting for, with Kununurra taking the lion’s share of the region’s rainfall, more than 371mm, in the past fornight.

The surging floodwaters, the muddy, stirred Ord River and the 300mm-plus rain gauge total at Kununurra will formed an ironic backdrop when three Perth judges flew to Kununurra this week to potentially end a nearly five-year legal stoush to determine whether farmers drawing water from the Ord should have their water allocations slashed by a third.

The State Government, particularly the WA Department of Water and Environmental Regulation, wants to cut allocations for growers in the 15,000ha Ord stage 1 area from 335 gigalitres to 246.5L a year.

DWER has been embroiled in an expensive legal tussle with the Kununurra-based Ord Irrigation Cooperative since making the decision to try to impose a 10-year licence with reduced allocations in 2015.

Ord farmers are now back in the courtroom for what is hoped to be the final clash in the five year battle — and one they hope will rule in their favour.

The five-day State Administrative Tribunal hearing at the Kununurra Courthouse will zone in on water policy and hydrology in the Ord, after previously covering agronomics.

OIC chairman David Menzel said growers were unlikely to have an outcome by the end of the week, but he expected the judges to hand down their decision within months.

Mr Menzel grows about 450ha of irrigated irrigated rockmelons, honeydew melons, pumpkins, chickpeas and maize within the Ord Stage 1 area each year.

“We are looking forward to recommencing the SAT process, and getting stuck into water policy, and the hydrology areas,” Mr Menzel said.

“Growers and the OIC are looking forward to a speedy resolution to the case so we can get back to focusing on our primary business...which is farming and running an efficient irrigation system,” he said.

“Both growers and the OIC will be there to listen and support the case.”

The OIC is licensed to supply water for irrigation and non-potable commercial use in areas serviced by the Ord Stage 1 channel systems, as well as managing the on-farm entitlements of members.

However, the water flowing through the irrigation scheme is controlled by DWER, which is responsible for issuing and renewing water licenses.

Four days of lengthy State Administrative Tribunal hearings held in Kununurra in December failed to reach an outcome after just two of four key discussion topics were heard.

Instead, the SAT opted to resume the hearings at Kununurra Courthouse on March 10.

Mr Menzel said it was a “great time to be having a discussion about water security”, which has never been a concern in the Ord.

Irrigation is made possible by the Lake Argyle storage dam, created in 1972 to support irrigation expansion in the scheme.

It is the largest freshwater storage in Australia, and holds nearly 20 times the volume of Sydney Harbour.

“We have the water we need to grow the crops we need to grow ... that is a good thing,” he said.

The December hearings marked the second time the case had been heard by the SAT after farmers successfully appealed a decision made against them in 2017.

At that time, the SAT ruled in favour of DWER — agreeing it should slash the Ord Stage 1 farmers’ entitlements by 90 gigalitres a year.

A year later, the OIC and its grower members had a win in the WA Court of Appeal when the SAT Decision was overturned.

The State’s case centres on the fact the OIC has not used its full allocation for several years, with the co-operative historically using between 42 and 60 per cent of its annual water entitlement.

The original 335 gigalitre licence was based on the presumption the sugar cane industry would continue to expand, but the Kununurra sugar mill — the only one in WA — closed in 2007.

Documents reveal the OIC has drawn about 200 gigalitres from Lake Kununurra a year since 2008, largely due to changed cropping practices and the closure of the local sugar mill.

In 2013, it used just 142 gigalitres.

However, OIC argues it has saved water by funding costly improvements to the State-owned M1 channel, and unused water on the licence acts as a contingency plan.

It also argues its grower members may require the water in the future, and that keeping the allocation gives growers the flexibility to adapt to new growing crops or using new farming systems.

Ord Stage 1 is used predominantly to grow irrigated crops including sandalwood, maize, watermelon, rockmelons, pumpkin, chickpeas, sorghum mango, hay and citrus trees.