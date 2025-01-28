Farmer’s paddock tribute to mark Australia Day goes viral

Millions of Aussies fired up the barbecues and caught rays on the beach to mark Australia Day on January 26, but South Australian farmer Harry Schuster fired up his tractor to create a paddock tribute. The Freeling farmer, whose property is located about 60km north of Adelaide, became a viral sensation for his efforts. It’s the second year in a row that the 27-year-old used his tractor to carve the giant design into the paddock, last year opting to recreate a map of Australia and the national flag. To help map out his epic designs, Mr Schuster used a GPS monitor to track his path. “Australia Day is important because it’s about having another level of community above the local one,” he told media. “It’s nothing to do with me, it’s something people can point to and say, ‘I’m represented by that.” AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS REPORTS PAGES 12-13