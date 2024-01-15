A Great Southern coastal town recently made famous as the film location for Blueback is revving up this Saturday to host a crowd-drawing community event and car show extravaganza. Bremer Bay Progress Association vice president Tara Pittard said the town’s inaugural ‘Bombs, Beasts and Beauties’ event would raise funds for much-needed facilities for both the locals and the “tens of thousands” visitors, who flock to this iconic seaside village each year. “Like many regional communities, we have to be inventive in our fund raising,” she said. Ms Pittard said the town’s people and surrounding farming community were very supportive of the event with the car show as one of the main attractions. “We are expecting 82 show cars to take part and cash prizes will be given out including the people’s choice award,” she said. “It’s more than a car show and poker run though, there will 32 market stalls, free kids’ activities and an emergency road rescue demonstration, all organised by volunteers. “This will also be a unique social event with many families attending including the local farming community, who can share their winding-down harvest stories.” Ms Pittard and her husband Wayne are local farmers and vintage car enthusiasts. “We will proudly show our vintage Holden ute for all to admire,” she said. Gairdner cropping and sheep farmer Alex Jones will be washing the dust off his 1969 Holden HT Premier station wagon for the poker run in the morning followed by the Sports Oval car show from 11am. “I bought the Holden when I was a much younger 18-year-old, and these days it doesn’t get out of the shed much, but I will be proud to display it,” he said. “It was unfortunate when Holden closed, I was very disappointed that Australia lost this car manufacturer. Mr Jones, however, was mindful that the “lucky country” produces good farmers. “We had a very good harvest finish on December 1, one of the earliest. I was very happy with the crops — they yielded above our 10-year average in a tight rainfall finish,” he said. Mr Jones, his wife Marny and their children Arran and Brianna are proud supporters of the Bremer Bay community and were all part of the filming process of Blueback that premiered in the town in December 2022. “It (the town’s event) should be good fun — raising money for the association’s funding campaign,” he said. Nyabing retired farmer Gary Cheetham, who now lives in Albany, said he was keen to show his pride and joy — a 1967 Valiant Wayfarer ute. “I like old cars, my Valiant is always ready to go, we will have in-tow many family members and friends,” he said. Ms Pittard said the excitement was building. “It’s the first of its kind for Bremer Bay — should draw a huge crowd,” she said. “We remind travellers to always drive safe and avoid early morning or late afternoon travelling due to kangaroos on the road. “Accommodation is very limited, so plan ahead. There are some camping facilities near the town, best to confirm before making the journey. “Expect to have great fun for a good cause.”