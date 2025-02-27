Farmers are demanding the Federal Government bolster communication about its live sheep export ban plans after mass confusion over who could attend a series of workshops this month. A total 14 “co-design workshops” were held across three weeks in February, with 11 held in regional towns stretching from Moora in the north to Esperance to the south. Three were held in Perth. The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Food engaged Canberra changemaker company ThinkPlace to run the workshops designed to hear the perspectives of those affected by the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports by May 1, 2028. A page on the DAFF website said the workshops were designed to hear the perspectives of those impacted across all parts of industry and discuss how a $147.9 million transition package should be spent. It specifically listed producers, livestock agents, exporters and shearers among those it wanted to hear from at the workshops, with the aim of “designing programs with industry to support them through the transition period”. But many farmers were left confused over whether the workshops were targeted at industry representatives attending on behalf of groups such as WAFarmers or the WA Shearing Industry Association of WA, or for individual graziers. After repeated probing from Countryman, a DAFF spokesman confirmed the workshops were “invite-only” — despite a link on the website allowing individual farmers to register — but said he could not say which industry groups had been invited. “We worked with peak bodies and grower groups to identify and invite participants representing a diverse group across the supply chain to participate in the co-design workshops,” the spokesman said. Ucarty farmers Gavin and Amanda Hagboom were among those left confused as to who was able to attend the two-and-a-half hour workshops, saying it had been “incredibly unclear”. After two days of trying to find out, they eventually registered for the York forum on February 19 and were able to attend after filling in the registration form. “It feels like once again our livelihoods are being played with,” Mr Hagboom said. “We had about 19 farmers from our area wanting to go and we could not get a straight answer as to if it was just for industry groups. “All of the wording on the website (DAFF) made it sound like they were targeted at farmers. “And if they were only for select people, how were we expected to pass on our thoughts to them if the Federal Government would not tell us who is invited to attend?” Documents provided to registrants ahead of the workshops asked participants to consider a range of questions, including what the industry could look like in the future, how the industry could transition, and to list challenges and opportunities. A page on the DAFF website said the workshops would also give participants a chance to discuss how the Federal Government’s $139.7m transition assistant package could be allocated to support industry with the transition out of the live sheep trade. A report on the findings and recommendations is expected to be shared with representatives across the supply chain and government in coming months, with programs expected to be announced and opened by the 2025-26 financial year. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington attended the February 17 workshop in Perth and said organisers had presented a whiteboard with about 20 ideas on it. The first eight workshops were focused on challenges and opportunities in transitioning out of the live sheep trade, while the final six were aimed at discussing possible transition packages. “There was not a single original idea there … they were mainly focused on ‘more research, more marketing’, but nothing that would move the dial with the money available,” Mr Whittington said. “There was nothing that would give people confidence that they will have improved farm gate processes.” WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said he found the workshops interesting, with a range of diverse participants, but was critical of the $139.7m transition package. “There were representatives from different organisations, universities, farm groups, and businesses like feed mills and transport companies,” he said. “We found the consultation OK, but I told them they need to stop calling it (the package) a bucket of money. It is a measly amount.” Roe MLA Peter Rundle, a Katanning farmer, said he had received feedback from farmers who were “distressed” after being told they were not allowed to attend. “My understanding was the workshops were for industry groups only, but some of those industry groups could invite individual farmers from within their organisations to attend,” he said. “It seemed to be that individual farmers were unable to attend. “But there was no clear communication as to who these workshops were targeted at. “Once again, there is a clear disconnect between the Federal Labor Government and the farmers facing significant government intervention in their lives.” Agricultural Region MLC Steve Martin, a Wickepin farmer, said farmers and regional communities could be “forgiven” for “reacting cynically” to the attempt at consultation. “Labor does not understand farming,” he said. “I’ve seen how these ‘transition packages’ play out and sadly there is every likelihood that farmers, shearers, truckies and small regional communities will fall through the cracks.”