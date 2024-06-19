Michael Leslie Poole, an innovative farming leader and icon, has been honoured for his work and inducted into the WA Royal Agricultural Society’s Agricultural Hall of Fame. Governor Chris Dawson inducted Mr Pool into the prestigious hall of fame at Claremont, home of RASWA. Mr Poole’s four children — Chris Poole, Alison Poole, Emily Poole and Claire Keenan — accepted the induction on his behalf. Chris Poole thanked Keith Croker, who nominated Mr Poole for the accolade, and RSWA for recognising his father’s achievements. “Dad was certainly a quiet achiever but he achieved a heck of a lot,” he said. Mr Poole, who died in September 2022 at the age of 79, was known for his pioneering research and leadership in agricultural science, and his significant contributions to the WA canola industry. He worked with the WA department of agriculture, and led research in several areas like crop and pasture production and weed competition. He also held numerous key positions such as the director of enterprise development and executive director of plant industry at the department. Mr Poole was a Member of the Order of Australia and was a recipient of a Centenary Medal. Mr Croker said the inductee was well-deserving of the recognition. “Mick had a particular capacity for bringing others together in collaborative teams focused on a common problem, identifying practical solutions to the difficulties of farming on West Australia’s challenging soils and climates,” he said. “His style was always collaborative and understated, immensely competent and ideally suited to the later roles he undertook in CSIRO and elsewhere.” RASWA is calling on nominations for the next round of inductions.