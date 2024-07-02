Cattle industry leaders say the passing of the Bill banning live sheep exports is a “chilling red flag” for agriculture, and fear the cattle trade will be next on the chopping block. It comes after the Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill was pushed through the Lower House and the Senate in less then a week. Cattle Australia CEO Chris Parker said the Bill had sent “shivers down the spines of cattle producers”. “It is clear there is only one type of science involved in this decision and that is political science,” he said. “It has been made very clear cattle exports are the next target, with the closure of live sheep exports by sea resulting in a de facto ban already imposed on cattle exports from southern WA, given mixed species consignments are common. “Nothing is enough for these groups other than the complete cessation of livestock farming for food and fibre, and indulging such extremism is already causing irreparable damage to . . . an integral part of our social fabric.” Independent MP for the NSW seat of Mackellar Sophie Scamps is among those who say the ban should not stop at just live sheep exports by sea. During parliamentary debate on the Bill, Dr Scamps said Australia should “follow the lead of the United Kingdom and New Zealand and end the entire live export trade”. “Again, there have been recorded incidents of appalling conditions in Indonesian abattoirs, which highlight the difficulties Australia faces in managing animal welfare once livestock leaves our shores,” she said. The NZ Government has since announced plans to reinstate live animal exports by sea. Independent MP for Warringah Zali Steggall also criticised the live cattle trade during parliamentary debate, but stopped short of pushing for a ban. “I acknowledge that the live cattle export market was worth some $1.2 billion in the 2022-23 year . . . but the government should still further consider what it can do to improve the welfare of cattle being exported overseas by ship,” she said. The Animal Justice Party has previously made it clear it was “laser focused” on ending live cattle exports, making an announcement in May to target the live trade. Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association president Bron Christensen said the Bill’s passage was “bad governance” and feared for the future of the northern cattle industry. “I think it sets a very dangerous precedent when we’ve got inner city members, Federal members, saying cattle are next on the radar,” she told Countryman. “We’ve got the Greens (and) the Animal Justice Party, basically targeting cattle already when the ink on the Bill is not even dry. It’s very concerning.” However, Federal Agriculture Minster Murray Watt maintained live cattle exports would not be banned by the Labor Government. “I have repeatedly stated that Labor does not support banning live cattle exports,” he told media at a doorstop conference on Tuesday. “Cattle are much more robust animals that are more up for a journey by sea, and also, most of the journeys that live cattle take are much shorter than what we see from live sheep.”