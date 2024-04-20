Western Australia’s biggest sheep pellet producer says it will take about two months for operations to run at full capacity again after a fire tore through its feed factory and caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. The blaze occurred at Macco Feeds on April 8 when flames from a front-end loader ignited nearby hay bales, resulting in a fire that destroyed around 400 hay bales that took both farmers and fire crews to put out. Mill manager Phil Beresford told ABC Macco Feeds was now running at 60 per cent capacity, which included 24/7 shifts with one mill in operation. At present the mill is producing 250 tonnes a day - during full capacity, it produces 500t a day. Mr Beresford said he expected it would take about six weeks to get back to full capacity. The blaze occurred during a period of high demand for livestock feed, especially for farmers grappling with dry conditions and struggling to sell their sheep. A Dry Season Taskforce was announced recently to address rising problems over lack of feed and dry conditions. Mr Beresford said the mill has been keeping up with demands from its main clients despite the loss of feed. “Going forward, the stock feed situation is getting very desperate, (but) we are still in front of where our main clients are at the moment, but they are starting to run fairly low.” He said another main focus for the mill over the months will be assessing wiring, and ensuring it was up to modern standards. “One of the problems we got to address, or we are addressing at the moment, is compliance.” Despite the major setback, Mr Beresford was grateful for the support the mill received when the first occurred. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said seven fire crews from Williams, Narrogin, Bunbury, and Armadale attended the scene, as well as volunteers. “The volunteer fire brigades down here did a fantastic job,” Mr Beresford said. “Without them, I don’t think we’d have a mill left. And the back-up support we got form the locals is really fantastic as well.”