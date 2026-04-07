Corporate heavyweight Hancock Agriculture plans to double down on its Wagyu operation at its newly acquired Dongara property after scrapping cropping due to ongoing fertiliser and diesel shortages. The Gina Rinehart-owned company took over the 6900ha Mt Adams Station in March and has begun introducing its first round of Wagyu breeders. Chief executive Adam Giles said the operation had planned to run cereal and oilseed crops this season but concerns over input supplies meant the company would turn its focus to the beef enterprise. It comes as producers across the country grapple with ongoing uncertainty over diesel and fertiliser supplies due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. “The question came up about diesel availability, access to quality seed and fertiliser,” Mr Giles said. “Within days, it became clear we couldn’t be confident we’d have what we needed, not just for planting, but through to harvest. “We’ve set it aside for 12 months . . . and we’ll come back next season. “For us, it hurts this year. It is what it is, it’s business but we’ll be ready for the next cycle.” Mr Giles said the cropping component was designed to contribute towards plans for a “closed circuit” production model for its WA Wagyu operation, rather than a standalone business. He said the goal was to develop a self-sufficient operation with less reliance on inputs from the Eastern States, such as fertiliser and fuel, and more focus on growing internal feed. Hancock is running one of Australia’s largest fullblood Wagyu herds and its 2GR Wagyu brand supplies the global luxury food sector. Mt Adams was purchased to complement the company’s smaller holdings near Perth that run about 1000 fullblood breeders and backgrounding operations. The Dongara property also allows the company to increase breeder numbers and spread the risk between its Eastern States and WA grazing operations. The strategy aims to reduce reliance on eastern feedlots and processing facilities by developing alliances with WA feedlots and service-kill abattoirs, in a bid to turn off 12,000 Wagyu feeder steers annually. Mr Giles said early movement of breeders on to the Dongara property was already under way. “I went up to Dongara last week, and in the past seven days our first round of breeders has been moved onto the property, there is some grass already on the ground for them,” he said. Mr Giles said working at the Wagyu operations around Australia had highlighted the supply pressures affecting producers nationwide. While there was grass on the ground for Hancock’s WA herd, conditions in NSW’s New England region were much tougher, he said. “You have good seasons and bad seasons. Right now, our cattle farm in New England is going through a dry spell, so there’s little feed on the ground,” he said. “Even feedlots are under pressure, often waiting on grain deliveries [via diesel-powered trucks] just to keep animals fed.” Mr Giles said the business was utilising silage pits for feed reserves. “We learned some hard lessons during the severe 2019 drought,” he said. “Now we maintain a substantial feed reserve, and that preparation has served us well during tough times.”