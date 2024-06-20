The atmosphere at Muresk swelled with emotion as industry leaders demanded that the decision to ban live sheep exports by sea be repealed, out of fear of what it would do to their communities. The Standing Committee on Agriculture heard the emotional testimonials at the Muresk institute, Northam, on Friday. “People will leave, schools will close, police stations will disappear. This is devastating to regional south-west Western Australia,” WA Farmers’ Federation president John Hassell told the inquiry. West Australian Livestock Exporters’ Association chair John Cunnington demanded to know who would take responsibility when families and businesses felt the negative effects of the ban. “This Bill may be about politics and back room deals to those on the East Coast, but especially to the people here today, this is about their livelihoods,” he said. “Agriculture and farming aren’t a job. Its their life. They live on their workplace; it makes their community and runs through families. This is not something to be played with.” “THEY ARE NOT DUMB COUNTRY HICKS” Once again, committee chair and Labor MP Meryl Swanson used her time to ask the farming bodies in front of her what they had done to help their members “pivot their business in relation to this.” Laughter rippled through the room at the question, and WA Farmers Federation vice president Steven McGuire was quick to fire back. He threw up his hand in the direction of the mass congregation of people outside the building. “There are thousands of (farmers) out there, they are not dumb country hicks that live in a vacuum,” Mr McGuire said. “We represent them. They tell us what to do. We don’t tell them. They are strong, intelligent, capable people who run complex, sophisticated businesses ... it comes from a position of complete arrogance for anyone to think that they can tell those people how to run their businesses. “Our job is to advocate for our members ... They tell us what to do, and they told us, ‘fight this like hell’.” This was one of the many statements made throughout the day that were met with a round of applause from within and outside the hall. “NOT JUST AN OPINION FROM A KITCHEN WINDOW” Many exporter representatives took the stage, several of whom disputed claims made by former live export veterinarian Lynn Simpson, who gave evidence at the in the previous hearing. The main criticism made towards Dr Simpson’s testimonial was the fact that she had not been on a live export vessel since 2011, and according to people such as Emmanuel Exports compliance officer Holly Ludeman, welfare standards had greatly improved since then. Dr Ludeman, who has been a veterinarian for 15 years and involved in the live export industry for 10, said she always challenged the people she worked with to “do more and do better.” “And they have always stepped up to do that,” she said. “So when people ask me why I work in live export as a veterinarian, I tell them it’s because I’ve created more change from working on the inside than I could by standing outside criticising and cherry-picking data like we’ve heard in previous submissions to this committee. “ Livestock Collective member Mandy Mathews, an accredited onboard stock person, said Australia’s live sheep trade was “ethical and extremely crucial.” “I’m here to offer my personal experience that’s not just an opinion from a kitchen window,” she said in her opening statement. This was a reference to an earlier testimonial from a Fremantle local who phoned in to the committee to say she watched sheep “suffer” from her house. “My experience on these ships is nothing like any of the footage that I have seen circulating online,” Ms Mathews continued. “I have not personally ever witnessed heat stress, and I am confident I never will because of improvements and standards.” Livestock Collective member Dr Renee Willis, who is charged with welfare monitoring protocols, said there were “myriad changes” that had occurred in the 13 years since Dr Simpson had last been on a live export vessel. COMMUNITY IMPACT The North Eastern Wheat belt Regional Organisation of Councils, comprised of seven Great Southern shires, brought forward an economic impact assessment the group had commissioned to gauge what a live export ban would do to their communities. NEWROC CEO Caroline Robinson said 180 businesses in the Great Southern were sheep industry-related. The economic assessment predicted the seven shires would lose $180 million from a 50 per cent flock reduction in the next 20 years. “It’s not just a sheep producers issue; it will affect all businesses, regardless of their industry, in our communities,” Ms Robinson said. Northam shire president Chris Antonio implored the Government to repeal its decision. “All I can do is implore that you please take all of our thoughts under consideration. It’s an important industry to all of us and it goes beyond the economy; it goes to the mental wellbeing of everyone in our sector.” Committee Member and Labor member for Hasluck Tania Lawrence asked NEWROC how its economic assessment produced “such doomsday figures.” Katanning shire CEO Peter Klein said the figures were from the WA department of Agriculture’s submission to last year’s independent panel. “NO AMOUNT OF REGULATION” CAN FIX TRADE RSPCA WA and Stop Live Exports were the last to give their evidence. Committee member and Liberal National member for Dawson Andrew Willcox asked if there would be “any” situation in which the RSPCA would support live exports. “Say Jesus Christ himself came and wrote a full pro forma for this. Would you support that? Are there any circumstances in which you would support it?,’’ he said. RSPCA WA CEO Ben Cave said the issue was there was no pathway shown on how to fix live export issues, but making improvements would mean the industry would no longer be economically viable. “If there were an air-conditioned ship, then maybe that might change our view, depending on other parameters, but that would never be done by industry, because that would not be economic to the industry.” In her opening statement, RSPCA WA chair Lynne Bradshaw said “science shows no amount of regulation can make the trade acceptable.”