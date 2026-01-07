Angst over the State Government’s demersal fishing ban has reached fever pitch as dramatic protests, legal action, and mounting political pressure underscore growing backlash from fishers and coastal communities. The new rules, which came into effect on January 1, sparked outrage from commercial fishers and the fishing community alike when announced in December — with opponents slamming the State Government’s claims of the species near-extinction as political hype and a scare campaign. Premier Roger Cook conceded in early December the necessary ban would likely see the price of fish and chips go up and be “inconvenient” to some to ensure the continued survival of the species and the future of recreational fishing. THE BAN The ban encompasses commercial and recreational fishing of demersal fish species — such as dhufish and pink snapper — and will apply to the West Coast bioregion, a 900km stretch of WA’s coastline from Kalbarri to Augusta. The State Government warned the demersal fish population was at serious risk, with numbers of key spawning species — such as pink snapper, red emperor and WA dhufish — at dangerously low levels. Recreational fishing of the species will be banned until spring 2027, and charter firms into the metro area were forced to closed from December 16. Mr Cook said the “tough” decision was made to protect fishing for future generations and ensure the viability and sustainability of future commercial fish stocks. The ban will also extend to trawling for the species in the Pilbara. WA Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis said the ban was the result of evidence on the impact of fishing on marine life, and urged fishers and consumers to target different species while still enjoying fishing. Announcing the demersal fishing ban in early December, the WA Government simultaneously announced a $29.2 million assistance package for the sector to adapt to the sudden move. The package includes $20m to compensate commercial fishers, a $4m education campaign, $3.3m for rebates for recreational boat licences and tackle shops, and an extension of the fish aggregating device program to target other species. Fines for fishing banned demersal fish range from $5000 for individuals to $10,000 for body corporates, plus a mandatory penalty equal to 10 times the value of fish taken for a first offence. LEGAL ACTION Legal action against the State Government’s ban was launched before Christmas by northern WA trawling companies Sea Harvest and Seafresh Holdings in a bid to overturn it. But the Conservation Council of WA called the trawling companies’ legal action “corporate bullying” and suggested they needed to review their process of risk assessment. “The decline of demersal fish stocks is not new, and other actions to protect the species have failed, resulting in a population in serious decline,” it said. Education Minister Sabine Winton said she was confident the legal action by the trawling companies would be unsuccessful in overturning the ban. The case is listed to come to court in April. A petition from Geraldton octopus fisher Anthony Haygarth demanded an inquiry into the ban, garnering more than 20,000 signatures in less than three weeks. The petition is due to close on January 26. CALLS TO RELEASE SCIENCE Ms Winton said the decision to ban commercial and recreational fishing of demersal species was backed by science. Calls have been made to release that evidence to the public. Sea Harvest chief financial officer Richard Duncan questioned the touted science behind the ban, and said the fishery had operated under “some of the most rigorous sustainability frameworks” in Australia for decades. “The minister’s decision departs from that framework, and in our view lacks a sound ecological basis,” he said. “We are seeking the evidence and reasoning that underpins it.” OPPOSITION RESPONSE The Nationals WA were quick to slam the ban, with leader Shane Love MLA saying fishers across the State had been “blindsided” by the ban without what he said was “genuine consultation”. Mr Love said recreational and commercial fishers in towns like Lancelin — where fishing is part of the culture and community fabric — felt like the State Government had ignored them. Shadow fisheries minister Kirrilee Warr said the State Government should be working alongside the fishing sector in the development of a long-term and sustainable plan for fisheries. She said the imposed “last-minute” ban was heavy-handed and would devastate families and regional economies across WA. Ms Warr said the package failed to scratch the surface of what fishing families were set to lose with the ban, and accused the State Government of being apathetic to the struggles they faced. A forum for demersal fishers will be hosted in Lancelin by the Nationals WA on January 20 to provide a platform for stakeholders to air their concerns and have their say. GUTS AND HEADS DUMPED Frustrations came to a head on December 29 in a foul-smelling protest when a 200kg pile of shark heads and fish remains was left outside Ms Jarvis’ office in Margaret River, alongside overalls scrawled with a message from “all fishers”. Three men in their 30s were charged by Bunbury detectives for allegedly trespassing, littering, and possession of cannabis. It’s claimed the men dumped the remains outside Ms Jarvis’ electoral office before fleeing the scene in a car. The trio are due to appear in Bunbury Magistrates Court on January 22. Ms Jarvis did not make a comment on the protest outside her office, but a spokesman described the alleged dumping as an “act of vandalism”. He said the State Government would continue to work closely with the fishing industry and community, along with providing a support package to assist the sector to adapt to the ban. Bunbury detectives are continuing to investigate the dumping. REGIONAL FISHING BUSINESS OUTCRY Fishers from Geraldton to Albany have aired their concerns over the effect the ban will have on their businesses. Geraldton fisher John Higham sells directly to the public through his business Higham’s Fresh Fish. He was critical not just of the ban but of the $29.2m assistance package, questioning how he would pay his mortgage. “I’ve got a house in Geraldton, I’ve got a wife and kid. How am I going to pay the land rates? How am I going to pay my mortgage?” he said. Mr Higham said the demersal ban would limit the Australian fishing industry and push consumers towards imported fish. Albany Seafoods owner Tony Westerberg was concerned the ban would affect his operations to supply bait to demersal fishers who relied on squid, octopus, and sardines. He estimated that part of his business would be affected by between 30 and 50 per cent in turnover. Geraldton-based family business Florence Fishing Co — run by brothers Jed and Zac Mankelow and their father Russell — said goodbye to their fishing business on December 16, handing fish straight out of an esky to members of the community.