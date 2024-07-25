Farming and the Mingenew Midwest Expo go hand-in-hand for the Cosgrove family who have been volunteers and active committee members of the event since it began in 1983. The Cosgroves moved to their Mingenew property, Grandview, in the 1970s, where they run a mixed cropping, sheep and cattle enterprise. Second-generation farmer Andrew Cosgrove is in his fourth consecutive year as Mingenew Midwest Expo chairman. Having taken the reins as Expo chairman from his brother Geoff in 2021, he thinks the region’s 2024 edition will continue its tradition of providing an important social and innovative event for locals and the agricultural industry. Mr Cosgrove said the Expo has been a part of life for his family since before he was born. “Mum was on the catering committee right from the start,” Mr Cosgrove said. “I have been volunteering since I came back to the farm.” Mr Cosgrove returned to the farm in 2014 after finishing school and training as a diesel mechanic. He said while he would have liked to have spent more time “on the tools”, running the family farm with his brother Geoff and father Gary was a priority. The Cosgroves’ mixed farming enterprise is run over 14000ha, predominantly cropping with a 2500-head mated Merino ewe flock and 50 head of Angus cattle. Mr Cosgrove said their Merino sheep flock used Barloo bloodlines which are well suited to the area, being a great multipurpose animal giving a good wool clip and producing fat lambs suitable for live export and local processing. He said they were concerned about losing the live sheep export market and how this would affect their Merino sheep program going forward. “For us the industry is pretty important. We have country that is not conducive to cropping and live exports provide an important market for us,” Mr Cosgrove said. The Cosgroves also run Angus cattle using Kapari bloodlines. Angus cattle are a relatively new part of the business with the Cosgroves originally running Droughtmaster cattle; however, a move to the Angus breed in 2020 was made to align themselves better with the domestic cattle market. Mr Cosgrove said their outlook for the year was positive with seeding having been completed in June. “We have had the urea spreaders going,” Mr Cosgrove said. “Our main change this year has been (that) we are trialing 500ha of the new canola variety Optiglide PY22G. “We chose this variety as we are looking for something that will give us a longer season and more flexibility.” Mr Cosgrove said the dry start to the year meant seeding was “steady” and for the first time they had to pull up on a few occasions because they were “dry bogged” in areas that had been deep ripped. “We did have a little summer rain but the true start was the first of June,” Mr Cosgrove said. “We had 15mm in our southern country and this was followed up 10 days later giving us a good germination.” As far as amelioration plans, the Cosgrove family have been mouldboarding and will continue this across their cropping country over the next three to four years. “Mouldboarding is a big focus for us, this year we covered approximately 300ha,” Mr Cosgrove said. “We had planned to do more but the dry start affected this.” He said tackling acidic soils was an issue on the property with a consistent liming program also in place to improve pH issues. Mr Cosgrove said he was looking forward to this year’s Mingenew Midwest Expo which is being held on August 8 and 9. He said Thursday would feature the popular tractor pull event and there would be live entertainment on Thursday night. For those wishing to enter the tractor pull, a team of five is needed. A whip-cracking show and live music at the bar are also planned throughout the two-day event. Machinery displays will continue to play an important role, providing an opportunity for the newest technology to be viewed and conversations with exhibitors to ascertain how improvements in precision can impact business performance. “This event is an important day for people in our local area, it provides an opportunity to get out and see up-and-coming machinery and technology — as well as connect socially,” Mr Cosgrove said. “It provides machinery dealers and other exhibitors with a space to see people face-to-face as well as providing a great destination for tourists travelling through the area to come and connect with our agricultural industry.” Mr Cosgrove said the Expo provided important opportunities for locals to take part in the lead-up and running of the event as volunteers, with all money raised going back into local sporting groups and projects which benefited the community.