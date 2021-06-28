Freight and Logistics Council of WA welcomes new chair

Former Arc Infrastructure heavyweight Megan McCracken has been appointed the new chair of the Freight and Logistics Council of WA.

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti made the announcement last week, saying Megan McCracken brought extensive knowledge to the role.

She will take the reins from outgoing chair Nicole Lockwood in August, after five years in the role.

Ms McCracken has three decades of experience in the resources, automotive, energy and rail industries in WA, Victoria and New South Wales.

This included a six-year stint at Arc Infrastructure as its safety, people, training and corporate affairs general manager between 2012 and 2018.

Since March 2018, she has run her own coaching business Pleiades Consulting, specialising in leadership coaching, professional speaking and team building.

Ms McCracken has also served on several boards and committees in the freight and logistics industry, including chairing the National Association of Women in Operations since 2017.

Ms Saffioti said Ms McCracken’s experience would be of benefit to the council.

“Ms McCracken has experience serving on many boards and committees in the freight and logistics industry,” Ms Saffioti said.

“I look forward to working with her to progress WA’s freight and logistics activities.

“Her background and experience will ensure the council is well positioned to continue to improve WA’s freight and logistics future.

“I thank Nicole Lockwood, the outgoing chair of the council, for her exemplary service since June 2016 and wish her well in her future endeavours.”

The Freight and Logistics Council of WA represents industry and advises government on strategic freight and logistics activities.

The group was established in March 2009 and meets every two months to discuss and progress freight and logistics issues.

Ms Lockwood was appointed chair in June 2016, and has led the group through the development of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy.

She also served as the chair at the WestPort Taskforce, charged with deciding where Perth’s next major port expansion will be.

“It has been an honour to chair the Freight and Logistics Council of WA for the past five years,” Ms Lockwood said.

“During that time there has been a significant increase in the level of recognition of the role of the sector by the government and community.

“It was a privilege to work with Federal Government on the development of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy and with the State Government on several key freight initiatives.

“It has also been an honour to work collaboratively with the council members from both industry and government to achieve these outcomes.

“Megan and I look forward to working together over the coming months to transition the role.”